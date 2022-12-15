How to adjust camera settings in Witcher 3 Next Gen

The Witcher 3 Next Gen update is here, and CD Projekt Red did not shy away from putting all the good things that the community has always wanted. The Next Gen update introduces various game changes that overhaul some of the much-needed mechanics.

With Patch 4.0 here for The Witcher 3, gamers are incredibly excited to go for another run with the beloved monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia. Apart from the gorgeous looks, Next Gen also brings features that make the overall gameplay experience much better and more accessible.

The new camera settings for The Witcher 3 are undoubtedly one of the best things about the recent update. Many players may be wondering how they should use it to make their gameplay more customized.

Customize the camera settings in The Witcher 3 Next Gen

Gamers can play around with the camera settings until they find the perfect look for their game. Here is how they can access the camera options in the Next Gen update:

You will have to navigate to the Gameplay section, which can be found under Options in both the primary and in-game menus.

Upon opening the option, you can find five camera options. One is exclusively for Controllers.

The first one is for assisted combat rotation, which helps during fights and can only be used for Controllers.

The second one features the exploration camera that can be set according to the desire to explore the world on foot.

The combat camera option on the third panel helps you pick the comfortable camera angle suited best for you.

Horseback camera option on the fourth panel helps you customize the camera distance while riding Roach.

Lastly, the automatic camera centering can be left on or off, depending on if you want the camera to be centered after an event.

All camera settings can be found under the Gameplay option in The Witcher 3 Next Gen. This makes the game more accessible as players can pick and customize their camera distances through multiple activities.

Many players prefer close cameras while exploring, while others stick to the default one that is distant from Geralt's character. This level of personalization was never possible before in Witcher 3 if the player did not use mods. Furthermore, the Next Gen update truly shines when delivering such player-comfort options.

The combat camera has also improved. It now gives players more freedom to embellish their fight angles while making it easier to take duels. Besides the camera settings, CD Projekt Red also introduced a brand new Photo Mode that can help players captivate the beautiful scenery of the Continent. This is one of the best features Patch 4.0 introduced in The Witcher 3.

The Next Gen update also introduces two excellent questlines that players can enjoy when they are done tweaking around the technical additions in the game. Patch 4.0 is the definitive version of the game that improves the masterpiece RPG in most ways. The game is still rocky for most PC players. But CDPR will most likely drop a patch to fix the lingering issues.

