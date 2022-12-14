How to complete In the Eternal Fire's Shadow new quest in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen

The long-awaited The Witcher 3 Next-Gen update is here and fans are extremely excited to get their hands on this masterpiece once again. CD Projekt Red has overhauled many of the mechanics and details in the title to make the game even better. The Witcher fans are in for a treat as the game provides a different feel and experience this time around.

Needless to say, the title was already a legendary RPG at the time of its release, and now the Next-Gen update is here to make the run even more special than before. Apart from the graphical and mechanical changes, The Witcher 3 brings new story-based content and rewards.

One of the new Quests that CDPR has added is called "In the Eternal Fire's Shadow." This article will help players finish the quest.

How to finish the new "In the Eternal Fire's Shadow" Quest in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen

The Witcher 3 questlines were always praised for how detailed they were. Each Quest is handcrafted to deliver a phenomenal experience to the players. From tiny conflicts between Elves and humans to a growing war between two large empires, every little mission fits perfectly into the wide world of fantasy that Andrzej Sapkowski has created.

As the Next-Gen update brings newer Quests to the table, here is how players can complete the "In the Eternal Fire's Shadow" questline in The Witcher 3:

You will have to go to the Devil's Pit in Velen.

You will encounter an Eternal Fire Priest with a broken cart. Reach out and interact with him.

The Priest will ask Geralt to take care of a monster and the bandits in the pit. To deal with the plague, Geralt must kill the bandits and seek out the source of the monster.

You can enter the mine through the entrance at the bottom of the pit and explore till you find a letter from Reinald on a door.

Upon opening the gate, you can go further down where a mysterious voice will guide you through the mines.

Once on the spot, Reinald will appear but possessed. The exchange of dialogues will lead to a fight with the objective to defeat Reinald.

Upon defeating possessed Reinald, the Red Miasmal will come out of his body. Geralt will have to best the Miasmal.

Once the Red Miasmal is defeated, players will have a conversation with Reinald after which they will be presented with a choice to fulfill his last wish.

Players can either help Reinald and get the Priest down in the pit to talk or not help him and bury him to find peace.

If the Priest comes, Reinald and the former will have a conversation, where players will have to choose the dialogue options carefully to pick a side.

The "In The Eternal Fires Shadow" is a masterfully crafted questline made for the Next-Gen update in The Witcher 3. Players will have to morally pick the correct options to see both sides. The Quest shows both the views of the Witcher world where one side believes in doing good under the influence of religion and the other despises the very system.

However, the main issue of the Quest plot lies in the long-running plague problem that was further worsened by the bandits.

