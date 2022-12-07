CD Projekt RED unveils all Witcher 3 mods affected by upcoming next-gen PC update

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will drop in a week. There's more than eager anticipation riding behind this upgrade to one of 2015's best games. So far, CD Projekt RED has revealed a list of mods that will not work after the update is installed due to incompatibility.

Rahul Majumdar @darthrahul The compatibility list for popular mods for The Witcher 3 Next-Gen update has been revealed. Here are the top 70 mods & their status once the update is out.



Big ones like over 9000 weight limit, fast travel from anywhere, and no fall damage will still work! PC modders rejoice! The compatibility list for popular mods for The Witcher 3 Next-Gen update has been revealed. Here are the top 70 mods & their status once the update is out.Big ones like over 9000 weight limit, fast travel from anywhere, and no fall damage will still work! PC modders rejoice! https://t.co/upjbdNN6bE

The list features dozens of mods, a little over 70 of them. While some are compatible, many others are not. Players should refer to the list and check which mods are leaving the game.

CD Projekt RED is expected to bring massive changes to the title

The Witcher @witchergame Relive the story loved by millions!



Free next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on December 14th, 2022! Relive the story loved by millions!Free next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on December 14th, 2022! https://t.co/NcDLmV72kb

This list includes the names of the Witcher 3 mods that are compatible:

All Quest Objectives On Map

Over 9000 - Weight limit mod

Fast Travel from Anywhere

Super Turbo lighting Mod

High Quality Faces mod

Increased Creature Loot

Better Trophies mod

Lore-friendly Witchers mod

No Fall Damage mod

No Dirty Lens Effect mod

More Money For Traders (1.31)

The Gwent Card Dealer mod

Disable storybook videos mod

Geralt HairWorks Colors and Styles mod

More XP mod

Lore-friendly Silver Swords

Phoenix Lighting Mod

Wiedzmin Lighting Mod

Galloping In Cities mod

Real Witcher Eyes - Geralt

Young Geralt mod

The Wolf Medallion mod

Hairworks on everything but Geralt mod

New Clouds mod

More Shadows mod

E3DodgeSystem mod

Glowing Witcher Eyes mod

The following Witcher 3 mods DO NOT work with the update, with the reason listed where possible. CD Projekt RED has promised that they will have a team of modders to assist players with fixing the incompatible mods.

Always Full Exp (1.31) - Script error

Slots Slots SLOTS - Script error

Indestructible Items: No More Weapon Degradation mod - Script error

AutoLoot - AutoLoot the items you want mod - Script error

Ultra Gore 2: A Dismemberment Mod - Script error

BLOOD mod - No visual effects

Improved Sign effects mod - Script error

Immersive Cam mod - Script error

AutoLoot Configurable All-in-One (1.30-1.31) - Script error

AMM: The Appearances Menu Mod - Script error

Realistic Weather mod

E3FX

TradeMan mod - Script error

Jump in Shallow Water mod - Script error

Beautiful Grass Mod V3 - Broken visual effects

No Witcher Sense Zoom FX plus Toggle and Range mod - Script error

Absolute Camera mod - Script error

Colored Map Markers mod - Magic-related POI and dangerous places markers do not change

Better Torches mod - Script error

KRW - 4K Reworked Women mod - No lipsync due to the lip movement mod being incompatible. The models are replaced

Extra Skill Slots and Mutations mod - Script error

FCR3 - Immersion and Gameplay Tweaks mod - Script error

Remove Weapon and Armor Level Restrictions mod - Script error

Sort Everything mod - No error pops up, but it does not work either, and options are missing

No time for Gwent mod - Does not work, and no error

God Mode mod - Script error

Weather Enhanced mod - Script error

Lip Movement and HiRes Shadows (and High-Quality Heads) on NPCs in gameplay mod - Script error

Crossbow Damage Boost and Balance mod - Script error

Brutal Blood - Script error

E3 2014 VGX More Blood Mod - Script error

Friendly HUD mod - Script error

Geralt Cloak mod - Script error

For these Witcher 3 mods, some elements work while others do not:

TW3 Gameplay Tweaks mod

Fera's Roach and Horse Overhaul mod

Hopefully, the problematic mods will be fixed once the update is here. Witcher 3 will get the update on December 14, 2022, for all platforms. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will see the most significant changes, including graphics improvements and raytracing. It will also come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of Witcher 3, which will enjoy the new DLC content instead of visual upgrades.

Poll : 0 votes