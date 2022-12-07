CD Projekt RED unveils all Witcher 3 mods affected by upcoming next-gen PC update

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will drop in a week. There's more than eager anticipation riding behind this upgrade to one of 2015's best games. So far, CD Projekt RED has revealed a list of mods that will not work after the update is installed due to incompatibility.
The list features dozens of mods, a little over 70 of them. While some are compatible, many others are not. Players should refer to the list and check which mods are leaving the game.
CD Projekt RED is expected to bring massive changes to the title
This list includes the names of the Witcher 3 mods that are compatible:
- All Quest Objectives On Map
- Over 9000 - Weight limit mod
- Fast Travel from Anywhere
- Super Turbo lighting Mod
- High Quality Faces mod
- Increased Creature Loot
- Better Trophies mod
- Lore-friendly Witchers mod
- No Fall Damage mod
- No Dirty Lens Effect mod
- More Money For Traders (1.31)
- The Gwent Card Dealer mod
- Disable storybook videos mod
- Geralt HairWorks Colors and Styles mod
- More XP mod
- Lore-friendly Silver Swords
- Phoenix Lighting Mod
- Wiedzmin Lighting Mod
- Galloping In Cities mod
- Real Witcher Eyes - Geralt
- Young Geralt mod
- The Wolf Medallion mod
- Hairworks on everything but Geralt mod
- New Clouds mod
- More Shadows mod
- E3DodgeSystem mod
- Glowing Witcher Eyes mod
The following Witcher 3 mods DO NOT work with the update, with the reason listed where possible. CD Projekt RED has promised that they will have a team of modders to assist players with fixing the incompatible mods.
- Always Full Exp (1.31) - Script error
- Slots Slots SLOTS - Script error
- Indestructible Items: No More Weapon Degradation mod - Script error
- AutoLoot - AutoLoot the items you want mod - Script error
- Ultra Gore 2: A Dismemberment Mod - Script error
- BLOOD mod - No visual effects
- Improved Sign effects mod - Script error
- Immersive Cam mod - Script error
- AutoLoot Configurable All-in-One (1.30-1.31) - Script error
- AMM: The Appearances Menu Mod - Script error
- Realistic Weather mod
- E3FX
- TradeMan mod - Script error
- Jump in Shallow Water mod - Script error
- Beautiful Grass Mod V3 - Broken visual effects
- No Witcher Sense Zoom FX plus Toggle and Range mod - Script error
- Absolute Camera mod - Script error
- Colored Map Markers mod - Magic-related POI and dangerous places markers do not change
- Better Torches mod - Script error
- KRW - 4K Reworked Women mod - No lipsync due to the lip movement mod being incompatible. The models are replaced
- Extra Skill Slots and Mutations mod - Script error
- FCR3 - Immersion and Gameplay Tweaks mod - Script error
- Remove Weapon and Armor Level Restrictions mod - Script error
- Sort Everything mod - No error pops up, but it does not work either, and options are missing
- No time for Gwent mod - Does not work, and no error
- God Mode mod - Script error
- Weather Enhanced mod - Script error
- Lip Movement and HiRes Shadows (and High-Quality Heads) on NPCs in gameplay mod - Script error
- Crossbow Damage Boost and Balance mod - Script error
- Brutal Blood - Script error
- E3 2014 VGX More Blood Mod - Script error
- Friendly HUD mod - Script error
- Geralt Cloak mod - Script error
For these Witcher 3 mods, some elements work while others do not:
- TW3 Gameplay Tweaks mod
- Fera's Roach and Horse Overhaul mod
Hopefully, the problematic mods will be fixed once the update is here. Witcher 3 will get the update on December 14, 2022, for all platforms. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will see the most significant changes, including graphics improvements and raytracing. It will also come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of Witcher 3, which will enjoy the new DLC content instead of visual upgrades.