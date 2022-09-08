From Witcher 3 next-gen to multiple future titles, how does CD Projekt Red's flagship series' future look

CD Projekt Red’s flagship series, The Witcher, has been around since 2007, seeing enormous success with The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt in particular. The 2015 title has been released on several consoles and is on its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles later this year. The 2022 release was CD Projekt Red’s plan anyway. Fans feared the game wouldn’t get a next-gen release this year, but the developers quashed those recently.

Considering this and other plans by CD Projekt Red that have since been unveiled, if the question is “How is the future of the company’s flagship series?” it can certainly be answered positively. Things are looking bright for Geralt and whatever saga comes next in future games.

The next-gen release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is something many gamers are looking forward to, and there were some worries about whether or not it would come out this year. It’s been delayed before, but the current release schedule is Q4 2022.

This upcoming version is the “Complete Version” and will include all the expansions and enhancements for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. It will even come with some brand-new, free DLC inspired by the Netflix series, so it will truly be the definitive way to experience the game.

In the company’s latest earnings call, it’s been confirmed that the game will indeed be released in Q4 2022, sometime between October and December 2022. While a confirmed date is not available for fans, it’s still a beautiful thing to see come to life in the future.

While ray-tracing and faster load times will be nice in the Complete Edition, that’s not all fans should think about. But that’s not all. What about the future of the series?

According to various reports, CD Projekt Red is considering more games for the series. While it was already known that The Witcher 4 would be a brand-new saga, it was also discussed during the company's earnings report.

CD Projekt Red president and Joint CEO, Adam Kiciński, used the word “saga” in reference to the future of the franchise:

"Like the first saga was three games... we are in pre-production of the first game from the second Witcher saga."

This makes the future of the series significantly more transparent. Fans can take heart knowing that the series is far from over. Unfortunately, pre-production means that there will be no real, definitive information anytime soon. But if the first saga included three games and focused around Geralt, the next one could be anything.

However, it does mean that CD Projekt Red is considering more than the next title in the series. If they are contemplating a sequel, they are planning for at least two, possibly three games, over the next several years. The next ten years could be filled with new, exciting Witcher content.

Fans shouldn’t hold their breath to see another game anytime soon, likely not over the next year or so. Even with the long wait, the future should still be exceptionally bright. Based on a recent earnings call, the company is focusing on the upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty.

Regardless of where the company's current priority lies, it’s a comforting thought to know that it is working on the next iteration of the Witcher franchise.

