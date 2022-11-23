5 best game-changing Minecraft mods (2022)

Minecraft mods are an excellent way to enhance your gameplay and worlds, and there are countless to choose from. With so many options available, it can be tricky to choose the mod that you require from the vast list out there.

Mods come in many shapes and sizes for Minecraft. Some make tweaks and quality-of-life improvements, while others completely change the face of the game or the way that it's played. These game-changing mods can go as far as remaking the landscape or making players take a different approach to the way they enjoy the game.

Being a game-changer may come in different forms, but some mods are undeniable in the changes that they bring. While there are simply too many of these particular mods to count, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the most notable examples of truly game-changing mods.

Great Minecraft mods for changing the game in a big way

1) Biomes O' Plenty

A cherry blossom grove in Biomes O' Plenty (Image via Forstride/CurseForge)

Minecraft certainly has plenty of biomes for players to explore, but Biomes O' Plenty increases the biodiversity of a world substantially. The mod introduces tons of new biomes, complete with their own unique plant life and climates. This includes new trees, new flowers, and plenty of new places for animals and other mobs to roam.

Explore bayous, lavender fields, glowing grottos, and Nether undergrowth, among many other biomes, and watch your Minecraft world expand before your eyes.

2) Alex's Mobs

Hummingbirds fly around in Alex's Mobs (Image via sbom_xela/CurseForge)

Much like Biomes O' Plenty, Alex's Mobs is a mod centered around improving biodiversity in Minecraft. Instead of focusing on the game's biomes, this mod brings a large collection of new mobs to the Overworld, the Nether, and the End. No matter what biome you find yourself in, you're bound to find new animals and other creatures when this mod is enabled.

Encounter the likes of hammerhead sharks, komodo dragons, lions, raccoons, and even otherworldly bone serpents and specters in Alex's Mobs. This collection of creatures is only the tip of the iceberg.

3) Ars Nouveau

Some of the magic gear that players can acquire in Ars Nouveau (Image via balleyholl2/CurseForge)

While magic already exists in Minecraft, it's mostly restricted to certain mobs and the process of enchantment. With Ars Nouveau, magic fills the world to the brim, giving players the ability to harness it in many different ways.

Players can create custom spells using their spellbook, and they can also craft magical gear and artifacts to enhance their gameplay experience in strange and exciting ways. There are even entire magical machines that you can create to assist you with your resource harvesting and automation needs.

4) Mob Grinding Utils

Mob Grinding Utils will forever change the way you farm creatures (Image via vadis365/9Minecraft)

Minecraft players that have enjoyed the game long enough are likely familiar with the concept of mob farming. By creating certain structures, it's possible to kill a large number of mobs quickly and harvest their drops. However, the process can be made much simpler with the use of Mob Grinding Utils, a mod that creates special craftable blocks that assist in mob farming.

Move mobs about with fans, use absorption hoppers to bank Experience Points and items, and use blocks like iron spikes and the mob masher to kill mobs more efficiently in comparison to the vanilla version of Minecraft.

5) FindMe

Finding specific items is made easy with FindMe (Image via Buuz135/9Minecraft)

Have you ever rummaged through your base searching for a certain block or item type? It happens quite often, and we all misplace certain objects sometimes. Fortunately, FindMe provides an excellent solution to your problem. By pressing a designated hotkey, players can search for specific items in nearby inventories, such as chests or Shulker Boxes.

This mod is a game-changer for players who may not have the best organizational skills or memory, as one keystroke will allow you to find the item you're looking for without a protracted search.

