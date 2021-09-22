Ranking coldest to warmest Minecraft biomes

Minecraft consists of a wide variety of biomes that make up the in-game worlds players love to explore. Each Minecraft biome is unique in many different ways, one of those being climate.

Being the complex game that it is, Minecraft has a weather feature that gives every biome a specific type of temperature, making some biomes colder or warmer than others. This can affect crop growth, mob spawning, and other quality of life elements of the game.

For multiple reasons, it can be important for players to know the temperature of the biomes they’re working in. Because there are so many Minecraft biomes to keep track of, the article lists each one in order from coldest to warmest.

Minecraft biomes in order from coldest to warmest

Minecraft biome temperatures range on a scale from -0.7 being the coldest to 2.0 being the warmest. Within that range, the biomes can be considered dry, temperate, cold, snowy, or aquatic based on the individual environments.

List of all Minecraft biomes ranked in order of temperature:

Also Read

Snow Capped Peaks (-0.7)

Lofty Peaks (-0.7)

Cold Taiga (-0.5)

Cold Taiga Mountains (-0.5)

Snowy Slopes (-0.3)

Mountain Grove (-0.2)

Ice Plains (0.0)

Ice Plains Spikes (0.0)

Frozen River (0.0)

Cold Beach (0.0)

Snowy Beach (0.05)

Mountains or Extreme Hills (0.2)

Stone Beach (0.2)

Dripstone Caves (0.2) - Bedrock Edition

Taiga (0.25)

Taiga Mountains (0.25)

Giant Spruce Taiga (0.25)

Giant Taiga (0.3)

Meadow (0.5)

Deep Frozen Ocean (0.5)

Ocean (0.5)

River (0.5)

Lush Caves (0.5) - Java Edition

The End (0.5)

Bitch Forest (0.6)

Forest (0.7)

Dark Oak Forest (0.7)

Flower Forest (0.7)

Plains (0.8)

Sunflower Plains (0.8)

Swamp (0.8)

Beach (0.8)

Dripstone Caves (0.8) - Java Edition

Lush Caves (0.9) - Bedrock Edition

Mushroom Fields (0.9)

Jungle (0.95)

Stony Peaks (1.0)

Savanna Plateau (1.0)

Shattered Savanna Plateau (1.0)

Shattered Savanna (1.1)

Savanna (1.2)

Desert (2.0)

Badlands (2.0)

The Nether (2.0)

Players should remember to take note of the differences in temperatures between Bedrock Edition and Java Edition in some biomes.

Faster than Dream's speedruns, Like & Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page!

Edited by Rohit Mishra