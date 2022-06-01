Minecraft Redditor shares intense custom mobs

There are more than a few hostile mobs in Minecraft. Mobs like the Blaze, Enderman, Stray and more have all terrorized players at one point or another.

However, many players have created custom mobs in the game through various add-ons. Sometimes, they're inspired by fictional creatures, like the Daleks from Doctor Who, and other times, they're completely original.

One Minecraft Redditor went the latter route and created two horrifingly incredible custom mobs.

Minecraft Redditor creates stunningly frightening custom hostile mobs

Hostile mobs in Minecraft can be very scary, but it's generally not because of their design. An Enderman is creepy to look at, but the bigger problem is that looking at it provokes it, and that's very dangerous for players.

Zombies are slow and not particularly scary-looking, but turning around a corner in the forest to find one is a momentarily frightening experience. The sizzle of a creeper about to explode is as terrifying as seeing the Warden.

Overall, most hostile mobs are scary because of what they can do rather than how they look. However, these mobs created by Redditor u/rguagnellig prove that hostile mobs can be frightening just off one look.

The first mob the Redditor has created is a phantom dragon.

Phantoms are one of the scariest mobs because they come out of nowhere with a genuinely frightening noise and then retreat back into the night sky. The Ender Dragon is scary because it is the big boss of the game and can wreak havoc on any player willing to enter its sanctuary and fight it. Combining those two makes for a horrifying mob, to say the least.

One mob that does look pretty scary in the game, on top of being one of the most difficult to kill, is the Wither. The Wither is a mob that most players elect not to fight and for good reason.

Wither spider (Image via u/rguagnellig on Reddit)

Redditor u/rguagnellig combined it with a spider to create an absolutely chilling new mob. Hopefully, Mojang doesn't get any ideas because it is truly the stuff of nightmares.

Another commenter agreed wholeheartedly.

The community seems to really love the new mobs, for the most part. They're either scared, impressed or both.

One commenter thinks these mobs are perfect and would make great additions to the game.

Another pointed out that the Wither Spider would be hard to beat.

One commenter felt that the Wither Spider's hypothetical existence is too great a risk to take.

Meanwhile, another shared what a lot of people were probably thinking.

Making these Minecraft mobs as big as they seem would only add to the terror.

This cannot be stressed enough.

Currently, the post has nearly 13 thousand upvotes in just 17 hours at the time of writing.

