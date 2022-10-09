Minecraft Redditor comes up with an intriguing Magic Color Theory

Minecraft has countless features like mobs, items, blocks, etc. Usually, players take these features as they are and do not consciously connect them. However, a Redditor recently posted a highly comprehensive theory of different magical features present in the game, including mobs, items, and even particles.

The Redditor's username is 'u/YogscastFiction,' who created a chart of different groups of magic and the game's features that come under them. Furthermore, the original poster made fascinating connections between these groups of magic and proved how it makes sense.

The four magic groups were: Knowledge, End, Soul, and Magic itself. For example, the knowledge group consisted of XP orbs, crafting books, and Bottle O' Enchanting. The Soul group consists of soul sand, Allay, and other soul-related items. These groups were further connected to other features that were related to them somehow.

The theory is so detailed that it cannot be explained just from a chart. Hence, the original poster commented on the post, going further into their theory's details. Other members of the Reddit page were very interested in this theory and chimed in with their feedback and reactions.

Users react to fascinating Magic Color Theory by Minecraft Redditor

Though many players speculate and make connections between Minecraft features and discuss them on the official Reddit page, this detailed theory level is quite rare. The bizarre yet convincing connections made by the Redditor were intriguing to mull over. Hence, the post received over 13 thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

The original poster commented on a more in-depth explanation of their Magic Theory. They explained what each magic group means and which features come into them. Furthermore, they write about features outside the magic groups but are still tied to this concept.

The comment got a thousand upvotes, showing the interest of other Redditors. It also received loads of comments where people further discussed and expanded on the theory.

Redditors also talked about other blocks and mobs like end portal frames and slimes. Even though end portal frames are connected to the End, they do not have any major purple color, which was the basis of the theory.

However, many people questioned Slimes' connection to the knowledge group, even though there is no major relation. These threads went on as other players, and the original poster discussed these points.

Other Minecraft Redditors were impressed by the theory and appreciated the original poster for spending so much time and effort conceptualizing all of it. They agreed that Mojang color codes the features and may have a theory like this.

Overall, the post grabbed a lot of attention from thousands of Minecraft Redditors as they flocked to the post to discuss the theory. The original poster also actively replies and talks about different possibilities and concepts. Even after 17 hours since it went live, the post continues to get more views on the official Reddit page.

