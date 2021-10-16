The End is a dimension in Minecraft where players can find Minecraft’s Ender Dragon. Players can travel to the End by using one of the game’s end portals, which they can find in strongholds.

Strongholds are naturally generated structures that Minecraft players can find underground in the game’s Overworld dimension. They’re the only place that end portals generate.

End portals are built out of twelve end portal frames. These blocks appear indestructible, but there are still ways that Minecraft players can destroy them. Want to do this but you aren’t sure how? Here’s our guide on how to remove end portal frames in Minecraft.

Minecraft: Removing end portal frames

Survival mode

Players running Minecraft Java Edition are able to destroy end portal frames by exploiting a quirk in the game’s code. This quirk allows players to replace the end portal frames with giant mushrooms, which the players will be growing.

Want to remove end portal frames in Minecraft? You should be able to by following these simple steps:

Start by locating a stronghold and an end portal. Fill in the lava beneath the end portal. This is so a player doesn’t accidentally catch on fire. Activate the end portal. You shouldn’t need more than 12 eyes of ender to do this. Go to the side of the end portal and find the block in the middle. Place a block of dirt near each side of the end portal. The dirt should be low enough for a giant mushroom to grow partially underneath the portal. Place a red mushroom on top of each dirt block. Use bone meal to grow this into a giant mushroom.

If done correctly, the giant mushrooms should have replaced the end portal frames. Minecraft players should still be able to use the activated part of the portal. They can then destroy the giant mushrooms and outline the portal with the blocks of their choosing.

Creative mode

An image of an inactive end portal in-game. Image via Minecraft.

Minecraft players are able to destroy end portal frames in creative mode. This is much easier than in other gamemodes, as players can break end portal frames just like any other block. Minecraft players are also able to place end portal frames, which they can acquire through their in-game inventory.

Minecraft players can remove end portal frames to decorate their stronghold, mess with their friends in-game, or just have fun.

