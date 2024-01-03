5 underwhelming features in The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 quickly captured hearts and cemented itself as one of the best RPGs ever following its release in 2015. The game's developer, CD Projekt Red, was a relatively unknown studio before Geralt of Rivia entered the fold. Since then, it has given us Cyberpunk 2077, another critically acclaimed RPG.

Best RPG lists and The Witcher 3 will forever go hand-in-hand, and while most are easily immersed in the huge world and the stories of the amazing characters, the game is a swing and a miss for some. Let’s have a look at some of the most glaring issues and underwhelming features of The Witcher 3.

Five underwhelming features that make The Witcher 3 a flawed masterpiece

1) Basic combat

While the game's combat system has a lot of mechanics, it is relatively easy to just cast quen and take on every mob while spamming dodge and slash attacks. Using potions, signs, and swordplay in unison is how you should be going about The Witcher 3's combat, but the game never presents enough of a challenge for people to dig that deep.

This is an issue that doesn't disappear even if you are playing on the highest difficulty level that the game has to offer.

2) Clunky traversal

Exploring the landscapes atop Roach (Image via Twitter/@doffe23hr)

Funnily enough, what's more challenging than the combat is the traveling. The primary mode of travel in the Witcher 3 is atop a horse. This sounds like a great idea, except for the fact that your horse in the game, Roach, is a clunky mess and not that fun to control.

More often than not, you will end up losing control for no reason, and then your horse will suddenly be unable to jump even an ankle-high fence. This is something that breaks the immersion and has been a big issue for players since day one.

3) City exploration

Another age-long issue is exploration within the cities. The Witcher 3 has a massive world populated with cities you will spend much of your time in because the story requires you to do so. From the outside, it sounds fun, but this has issues of its own. Geralt is a mess to control within the cities.

You will jump off a five-foot wall thinking you’re smart, but our legendary witcher, who fights monsters for a living, will end up dying if you do that. Truly disappointing for some because the cities in the game are massive and mesmerizing.

4) Lack of direction

Speaking of dying, it's exactly what their current tutorials make some people want to do. The game introduces all sorts of cool mechanics like Alchemy and Spellcasting. However, the lack of direction and basic tutorials makes it hard to properly grasp these mechanics. More often than not, players find themselves exploring the internet for tips.

Not expanding the tutorials makes it hard to use Geralt's arsenal to its full potential. There is so much value that players can extract from a half-decent tutorial, but CDPR failed to provide one.

5) Constant crashes

The Witcher 3 has been more prone to crashes since the next-gen update. (Image via Twitter/@discophotomode)

If there is one thing that most games are prone to these days, it is unoptimized systems. Ever since the Witcher 3 next-gen graphics update came out, the game has been unplayable for many people. Some have reported that the game crashes every two hours, while others can’t even get past the sword-fighting tutorial that takes place at Kaer Morhen in the early hours of the game.

Fans will be hoping that the developers will have learned from the mistakes of the past as they get ready to roll out a fourth installment within the next few years.