What's the max level in The Witcher 3?

Many of you may know the max level in The Witcher 3 now that it has been out for almost a decade. There is a lot to do in this game, and most activities you undertake will give you XP points. Accumulate enough, and you will level up, resulting in Skill Points. These Skill Points can be used however you see fit; you can invest your points in one of four trees, depending on your play style.

However, there has to be a limit that you can reach since no game is fun if you can just grind and become invincible. The max level in The Witcher 3 is level 70 (for the base game). However, if you start the Blood and Wine expansion, which is massive, you can go up to level 100.

If you're new to the game, these numbers can be a bit dizzying. So, let's look at some ways to level up fast.

How to quickly reach the max level in The Witcher 3

Hitting the max level in The Witcher 3 can be a tedious process (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/Ultra High Gaming)

The Witcher 3 is a massive game. Even if you complete all side quests and objectives during your playthrough, you will struggle to get to level 55. This is usually more than enough, and you can try any build you want at this level. To go beyond, you have to start New Game+.

You can always use The Witcher 3's console commands to level up, but there's not a lot of fun in that. Still, for those who want to quickly level up in the game, playing normally won't be enough.

Here are some tips to help you quickly level up in The Witcher 3:

Using Witcher swords: You will come across many Witcher swords during your playthrough. Pay extra attention to the boosts of these weapons. Some swords will provide an XP boost of up to 15%.

You will come across many Witcher swords during your playthrough. Pay extra attention to the boosts of these weapons. Some swords will provide an XP boost of up to 15%. Farming Monster Nests: There are a lot of monster nests around the world of Witcher 3, farming near these locations is an excellent way to rack up XP.

There are a lot of monster nests around the world of Witcher 3, farming near these locations is an excellent way to rack up XP. Completing side quests and contracts: The Witcher 3 is packed with side content, and finishing these quests is an excellent way to accumulate XP. You should always be on the lookout for extra quests if you want to hit the maximum level in The Witcher 3.

The Witcher 3 is packed with side content, and finishing these quests is an excellent way to accumulate XP. You should always be on the lookout for extra quests if you want to hit the maximum level in The Witcher 3. Farm Drowners: Farming Drowners is another excellent way to farm XP. You can kill them in one shot by using the crossbow underwater. Make full use of this to kill as many as possible.

With these tips and some patience, you will be able to hit the max level in The Witcher 3 in no time. If you need more of a boost, you can change the trophies equipped on Roach for additional XP boosts.

Check out our other articles covering The Witcher 3:

The Witcher 3 achievements: All trophies and how to unlock || How to get each ending for Keira Metz in The Witcher 3 || 10 most useful skills in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback