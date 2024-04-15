All The Witcher 3 console commands and cheats

The Witcher 3 console commands and cheats let you make Geralt's life significantly easier in the in-game world. Given that dangers pile one upon the other in the way of the White Wolf, some players may be tempted to make use of one of these codes. Rest assured, we don't judge.
The Witcher console commands will require you to do a bit of tinkering in the game files. This guide provides every step you need to follow to do so followed by all the console commands that you can make use of.
Do keep in mind, only PC players can use console commands and cheats in The Witcher 3. Xbox, Switch, and PS players will need to cut through their foes and blast through difficulties as CDPR intended.
How to use console commands and cheats in The Witcher 3?
To use The Witcher cheats and console commands, follow these steps:
- Open your Steam library and find The Witcher 3. Right-click on it, select Manage, and then Browse Local Files.
- Open bin --> config --> base and then launch general.ini with Notepad.
- Type in DBGConsoleOn=True at the end.
- Save and close the notepad.
If you followed all the aforementioned steps correctly, you can open the cheat console with @ or F2 in-game. Once it pops up, you can utilize any of the The Witcher 3 cheats mentioned below.
A word of caution: Doing these tinkerings or using cheat codes may sometimes impact how the game runs or whether you can earn The Witcher 3 achievements. So, at your own risk!
Full list of The Witcher 3 cheats and console commands
The full list of cheats and console commands for The Witcher 3 are as follows:
As you might have noticed, some of these The Witcher 3 cheats require certain codes, like for buffs, items, skills, and more. We are listing the required ones below (courtesy of commands.gg):
The Witcher 3 Buff codes
The following codes need to be input as addabl('buffcode') / rmbabl('buffcode').
The Witcher 3 Item Spawn Codes
The following codes need to be input as additem('item code', amount you want) / removeitem ('item code').
- Dye Default
- Dye Black
- Dye Blue
- Dye Brown
- Dye Gray
- Dye Green
- Dye Orange
- Dye Pink
- Dye Purple
- Dye Red
- Dye Turquoise
- Dye White
- Dye Yellow
- Beast Oil 1
- Beast Oil 2
- Beast Oil 3
- Cursed Oil 1
- Cursed Oil 2
- Hanged Man Venom 2
- Hanged Man Venom 3
- Hybrid Oil 1
- Hybrid Oil 2
- Insectoid Oil 1
- Insectoid Oil 2
- Insectoid Oil 3
- Magicals Oil 2
- Magicals Oil 3
- Necrophage Oil 1
- Rune stribog lesser
- Rune stribog
- Rune stribog greater
- Rune dazhbog lesser
- Rune devana lesser
- Rune devana
- Rune devana greater
- Rune zoria lesser
- Rune zoria
- Rune zoria greater
- Rune morana
- Rune morana greater
- Rune triglav
- Rune veles lesser
- Rune veles
- Rune veles greater
- Rune perun lesser
- Rune perun
- Rune perun greater
- Rune elemental lesser
- Rune elemental
- Rune elemental greater
The Witcher 3 Skill codes
The following codes need to be input as learnskill('skillcode').
- sword_2
- sword_5
- sword_s1
- sword_s2
- sword_s3
- sword_s4
- sword_s5
- sword_s6
- sword_s7
- sword_s8
- sword_s9
- sword_s10
- sword_s11
- sword_s12
- sword_s13
- sword_s15
- sword_s16
- sword_s17
- sword_s18
- sword_s19
- sword_s20
- sword_s21
- magic_1
- magic_2
- magic_3
- magic_4
- magic_5
- magic_s1
- magic_s2
- magic_s3
- magic_s4
- magic_s5
- magic_s6
- magic_s7
- magic_s8
- magic_s9
- magic_s10
- magic_s11
- magic_s12
- magic_s13
- magic_s14
- magic_s15
- magic_s16
- magic_s17
- magic_s18
- magic_s19
- magic_s20
- alchemy_s1
- alchemy_s2
- alchemy_s3
- alchemy_s4
- alchemy_s5
- alchemy_s6
- alchemy_s7
- alchemy_s8
- alchemy_s9
- alchemy_s10
- alchemy_s11
- alchemy_s12
- alchemy_s13
- alchemy_s14
- alchemy_s15
- alchemy_s16
- alchemy_s17
- alchemy_s18
- alchemy_s19
- perk_1
- perk_1_day_ability
- perk_1_night_ability
- perk_2
- perk_3
- perk_4
- perk_5
- perk_6
- perk_7
- perk_10
- perk_11
- perk_12
The Witcher BuffMe effect codes
The following codes need to be input as buffme('effectcode', seconds you want the effect to be active).
- 'EET_AbilityOnLowHealth', seconds you want
- 'EET_AdrenalineDrain', seconds you want
- 'EET_AirBoost', seconds you want
- 'EET_AirDrain', seconds you want
- 'EET_AirDrainDive', seconds you want
- 'EET_AutoAirRegen', seconds you want
- 'EET_AutoEssenceRegen', seconds you want
- 'EET_AutoMoraleRegen', seconds you want
- 'EET_AutoPanicRegen', seconds you want
- 'EET_AutoStaminaRegen', seconds you want
- 'EET_AutoSwimmingStaminaRegen', seconds you want
- 'EET_AutoVitalityRegen', seconds you want
- 'EET_AxiiGuardMe', seconds you want
- 'EET_BattleTrance', seconds you want
- 'EET_BlackBlood', seconds you want
- 'EET_Bleeding', seconds you want
- 'EET_BleedingTracking', seconds you want
- 'EET_Blindness', seconds you want
- 'EET_Blizzard', seconds you want
- 'EET_BoostedEssenceRegen', seconds you want
- 'EET_BoostedStaminaRegen', seconds you want
- 'EET_Burning', seconds you want
- 'EET_Cat', seconds you want
- 'EET_Choking', seconds you want
- 'EET_Confusion', seconds you want
- 'EET_CounterStrikeHit', seconds you want
- 'EET_DoTHPRegenReduce', seconds you want
- 'EET_DoppelgangerEssenceRegen', seconds you want
- 'EET_Drowning', seconds you want
- 'EET_Drunkenness', seconds you want
- 'EET_Edible', seconds you want
- 'EET_EnhancedArmor', seconds you want
- 'EET_EnhancedWeapon', seconds you want
- 'EET_Fact', seconds you want
- 'EET_FireAura', seconds you want
- 'EET_Frozen', seconds you want
- 'EET_FullMoon', seconds you want
- 'EET_GoldenOriole', seconds you want
- 'EET_HeavyKnockdown', seconds you want
- 'EET_Hypnotized', seconds you want
- 'EET_IgnorePain', seconds you want
- 'EET_Immobilized', seconds you want
- 'EET_KillerWhale', seconds you want
- 'EET_Knockdown', seconds you want
- 'EET_KnockdownTypeApplicator', seconds you want
- 'EET_LongStagger', seconds you want
- 'EET_LowHealth', seconds you want
- 'EET_MariborForest', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen01', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen02', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen03', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen04', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen05', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen06', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen07', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen08', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen09', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen10', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen11', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen12', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen13', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen14', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen15', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen16', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen17', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen18', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen19', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen20', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen21', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen22', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen23', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen24', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen25', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen26', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen27', seconds you want
- 'EET_Mutagen28', seconds you want
- 'EET_OverEncumbered', seconds you want
- 'EET_Paralyzed', seconds you want
- 'EET_PetriPhiltre', seconds you want
- 'EET_PheromoneBear', seconds you want
- 'EET_PheromoneDrowner', seconds you want
- 'EET_PheromoneNekker', seconds you want
- 'EET_Poison', seconds you want
- 'EET_PoisonCritical', seconds you want
- 'EET_Pull', seconds you want
- 'EET_Ragdoll', seconds you want
- 'EET_ShrineAard', seconds you want
- 'EET_ShrineAxii', seconds you want
- 'EET_ShrineIgni', seconds you want
- 'EET_ShrineQuen', seconds you want
- 'EET_ShrineYrden', seconds you want
- 'EET_SilverDust', seconds you want
- 'EET_Slowdown', seconds you want
- 'EET_SlowdownAxii', seconds you want
- 'EET_SlowdownFrost', seconds you want
- 'EET_Snowstorm', seconds you want
- 'EET_SnowstormQ403', seconds you want
- 'EET_Stagger', seconds you want
- 'EET_StaggerAura', seconds you want
- 'EET_StaminaDrain', seconds you want
- 'EET_StaminaDrainSwimming', seconds you want
- 'EET_Swallow', seconds you want
- 'EET_Swarm', seconds you want
- 'EET_TawnyOwl', seconds you want
- 'EET_Thunderbolt', seconds you want
- 'EET_Toxicity', seconds you want
- 'EET_Undefined', seconds you want
- 'EET_Unused1', seconds you want
- 'EET_Unused2', seconds you want
- 'EET_VitalityDrain', seconds you want
- 'EET_WeatherBonus', seconds you want
- 'EET_WellFed', seconds you want
- 'EET_WellHydrated', seconds you want
- 'EET_WhiteHoney', seconds you want
- 'EET_WhiteRaffardDecoction', seconds you want
- 'EET_WitchHypnotized', seconds you want
- 'EET_WraithBlindness', seconds you want
- 'EET_YrdenHealthDrain', seconds you want
The Witcher 3 Head codes
The following codes need to be input as setcustomhead('headcode').
- 'head_0'
- 'head_0_tattoo'
- 'head_1'
- 'head_1_tattoo'
- 'head_2'
- 'head_2_tattoo'
- 'head_3'
- 'head_3_tattoo'
- 'head_4'
- 'head_4_tattoo'
- 'head_shaving1'
- 'head_shaving2'
- 'head_shaving3'
- 'head_robbery'
- 'head_robbery_tattoo'
- 'head_5'
- 'head_5_tattoo'
- 'head_6'
- 'head_6_tattoo'
- 'head_7'
- 'head_7_tattoo'
Are there any console commands or codes we are missing? Let us know in the comments and we will surely check them out and update them.