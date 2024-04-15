All The Witcher 3 console commands and cheats

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Apr 15, 2024 09:43 GMT
The Witcher 3 console commands and cheats (Image via CDPR)
The Witcher 3 console commands and cheats (Image via CDPR)

The Witcher 3 console commands and cheats let you make Geralt's life significantly easier in the in-game world. Given that dangers pile one upon the other in the way of the White Wolf, some players may be tempted to make use of one of these codes. Rest assured, we don't judge.

The Witcher console commands will require you to do a bit of tinkering in the game files. This guide provides every step you need to follow to do so followed by all the console commands that you can make use of.

Do keep in mind, only PC players can use console commands and cheats in The Witcher 3. Xbox, Switch, and PS players will need to cut through their foes and blast through difficulties as CDPR intended.

How to use console commands and cheats in The Witcher 3?

The Witcher 3 faces (Image via CDPR)
The Witcher 3 faces (Image via CDPR)

To use The Witcher cheats and console commands, follow these steps:

  • Open your Steam library and find The Witcher 3. Right-click on it, select Manage, and then Browse Local Files.
  • Open bin --> config --> base and then launch general.ini with Notepad.
  • Type in DBGConsoleOn=True at the end.
  • Save and close the notepad.

If you followed all the aforementioned steps correctly, you can open the cheat console with @ or F2 in-game. Once it pops up, you can utilize any of the The Witcher 3 cheats mentioned below.

A word of caution: Doing these tinkerings or using cheat codes may sometimes impact how the game runs or whether you can earn The Witcher 3 achievements. So, at your own risk!

Full list of The Witcher 3 cheats and console commands

The full list of cheats and console commands for The Witcher 3 are as follows:

CodeEffect
activateAllGlossaryBeastiary
All Beastiary entries are available in the Glossary
activateAllGlossaryCharacters
All Character entries are available in the Glossary
addabl('buff code')Adds the Buff to you
addexp(X)Add X amount of XP
addgwintcards
Adds 1x of all Gwent cards to inventory, except Katakan card which requires additem(gwint_card_katakan)
addHair1Changes to default style
addHair2Changes to ponytail style
addHair3Changes to long noose style
addHairDLC1Changes to loose short style
addHairDLC2
Changes to ponytail/mohawk style
addHairDLC3Changes to Elven Rebel style
additem('item code', amount)Add the specified item
addkeys
Now you have all the keys you need to open every door
addmoney(X)Add X amount of money
addskillpoints(X)Add X skill points
AllowFT(0/1)Fast Travel (0-off/1-on)
appearance('appearance ID')
Appearance changed to the mentioned code, such as ciri_winter
buffme('effect id', seconds)You get the specified effect
Cat(0/1)
The Cat potion effect (0-off/1-on)
changeweather('weather code')
Changes weather to the mentioned one (working examples - Clear, Blizzard)
CiriPlay as Ciri
cleardevelop
Resets your character to starting gear
dismember
Targeted NPC is dismembered
dlgshow
UI (toggles between on and off)
Drunk(0/1)Drunk effect (0-off/1-on)
fadeinDisplay fades in
fadeoutDisplay fades out
GeraltPlay as Geralt
god
Bestow invincibility upon yourself (Toggle on/off)
gotoKaerMohren
Teleport to Kaer Morhen (code has Mohren)
gotoNovigradTeleport to Novigrad
gotoPrologTeleport to White Orchard
gotoPrologWinter
Teleport to White Orchard in Winter
gotoSkelligeTeleport to Skellige
gotoWyzimaTeleport to Wyzima
healme
Puts your health to its full limit
instantMount('horse')
Spawn a horse and mounts you on it
killall(distance)
Well, it kills all things within the specified distance
learnskill('skill code')Teaches you specified skill
levelupLevels you up by 1
likeaboss
This lets you deal 40% of the enemy's health as weapon damage with each hit (Toggle on/off)
makeitrainStarts rain
removecustomheadResets head to default type
removeitem('item code')Remove specified item
removemoney(amount)Remove X amount of money
rmbabl('buff code')Removes the Buff from you
secretgwint
Begins Gwent game againts AI
setbeard(0or1,beard code)
Changes beard to specified code (1,2,3,4) (0-shaved/1-sets beard)
setcustomhead('head code')
Changes head type to specified code
setlevel(X)Changes your level to X
settattoo(0/1)
Tattoo on Geralt's neck (0-off/1-on)
settime(days, hours, minutes, seconds)Change the time of the day
shaveBeard gets shaved
ShowAllFT(0/1)
All Fast Travel locations visible (0-off/1-on)
ShowKnownPins(0/1)
All Points of Interest visible (0-off/1-on)
ShowPins(0/1)
All previously discovered Points of Interests visible (0-off/1-on)
spawn('npc code', amount, distance, hostility)
Lets you spawn the mentioned NPC maintaining the other parameters specified
spawnBoatAndMount
Spawns a boat and you are mounted upon it
SpawnHorse
Spawns new horse, your new Roach
staminapony
Spawns new horse with unlimited stamina
stoprainStops rain
testpausePauses game
testunpauseUnpauses game
TM(multiplier)
Designates the in-game time speed
ToggleCameraAutoRotation
Automatic Camera Rotation (toggles between on and off)
winGwint(0/1)
Current Gwent game result (0-lose/1-win)
witchcraft
Adds 1x of all items to inventory
WitcherHairstyle('1'/'2'/'3')
Changes hairstyle to specified code
xy(x, y)
Teleports you to specified coordinates

Also Read: 5 underwhelming features in The Witcher 3

As you might have noticed, some of these The Witcher 3 cheats require certain codes, like for buffs, items, skills, and more. We are listing the required ones below (courtesy of commands.gg):

The Witcher 3 Buff codes

Ciri&#039;s trials and tribulations (Image via CDPR)
Ciri's trials and tribulations (Image via CDPR)

The following codes need to be input as addabl('buffcode') / rmbabl('buffcode').

CodeEffect
Ciri_Q111+2500 Vitality, +600 Attack Power
Ciri_Q205+250 Vitality
Ciri_Q305+500 Vitality, +100 Attack Power
Ciri_Q403+2000 Vitality, +500 Attack Power
Ciri_Q501+2500 Vitality, +800 Attack Power
Ciri_RageCharge Ability
CiriBlinkBlink Ability
CiriChargeCharge Ability
ConAthletic+1000 Vitality, +100 Stamina, Increased Stamina Regeneration
ConImmortal+99,800 Vitality
DamageBuff+200 Attack Power, +200 Spell Power
ForceCriticalHitsAlways Critical Hit
ForceDismembermentAlways Dismemberment
ForceFinisherAlways Finisher
HorseBag1Increases Carry Weight of Horse Bag by +1
HorseBag2Increases Carry Weight of Horse Bag 2 by +1
HorseBag3Increases Carry Weight of Horse Bag 3 by +1
Rune veles _Stats+3% Sign Intensity for Geralt
Rune veles greater _Stats+5% Sign Intensity for Geralt
Rune veles lesser _Stats+2% Sign Intensity for Geralt
StatsRangedSuperLameIncreased Aim Duration

The Witcher 3 Item Spawn Codes

The world of The Witcher 3 (Image via CDPR)
The world of The Witcher 3 (Image via CDPR)

The following codes need to be input as additem('item code', amount you want) / removeitem ('item code').

  • Dye Default
  • Dye Black
  • Dye Blue
  • Dye Brown
  • Dye Gray
  • Dye Green
  • Dye Orange
  • Dye Pink
  • Dye Purple
  • Dye Red
  • Dye Turquoise
  • Dye White
  • Dye Yellow
  • Beast Oil 1
  • Beast Oil 2
  • Beast Oil 3
  • Cursed Oil 1
  • Cursed Oil 2
  • Hanged Man Venom 2
  • Hanged Man Venom 3
  • Hybrid Oil 1
  • Hybrid Oil 2
  • Insectoid Oil 1
  • Insectoid Oil 2
  • Insectoid Oil 3
  • Magicals Oil 2
  • Magicals Oil 3
  • Necrophage Oil 1
  • Rune stribog lesser
  • Rune stribog
  • Rune stribog greater
  • Rune dazhbog lesser
  • Rune devana lesser
  • Rune devana
  • Rune devana greater
  • Rune zoria lesser
  • Rune zoria
  • Rune zoria greater
  • Rune morana
  • Rune morana greater
  • Rune triglav
  • Rune veles lesser
  • Rune veles
  • Rune veles greater
  • Rune perun lesser
  • Rune perun
  • Rune perun greater
  • Rune elemental lesser
  • Rune elemental
  • Rune elemental greater

The Witcher 3 Skill codes

Sword skills are imperative to survive in The Witcher 3 (Image via CDPR)
Sword skills are imperative to survive in The Witcher 3 (Image via CDPR)

The following codes need to be input as learnskill('skillcode').

  • sword_2
  • sword_5
  • sword_s1
  • sword_s2
  • sword_s3
  • sword_s4
  • sword_s5
  • sword_s6
  • sword_s7
  • sword_s8
  • sword_s9
  • sword_s10
  • sword_s11
  • sword_s12
  • sword_s13
  • sword_s15
  • sword_s16
  • sword_s17
  • sword_s18
  • sword_s19
  • sword_s20
  • sword_s21
  • magic_1
  • magic_2
  • magic_3
  • magic_4
  • magic_5
  • magic_s1
  • magic_s2
  • magic_s3
  • magic_s4
  • magic_s5
  • magic_s6
  • magic_s7
  • magic_s8
  • magic_s9
  • magic_s10
  • magic_s11
  • magic_s12
  • magic_s13
  • magic_s14
  • magic_s15
  • magic_s16
  • magic_s17
  • magic_s18
  • magic_s19
  • magic_s20
  • alchemy_s1
  • alchemy_s2
  • alchemy_s3
  • alchemy_s4
  • alchemy_s5
  • alchemy_s6
  • alchemy_s7
  • alchemy_s8
  • alchemy_s9
  • alchemy_s10
  • alchemy_s11
  • alchemy_s12
  • alchemy_s13
  • alchemy_s14
  • alchemy_s15
  • alchemy_s16
  • alchemy_s17
  • alchemy_s18
  • alchemy_s19
  • perk_1
  • perk_1_day_ability
  • perk_1_night_ability
  • perk_2
  • perk_3
  • perk_4
  • perk_5
  • perk_6
  • perk_7
  • perk_10
  • perk_11
  • perk_12

Also Read: 10 most useful skills in The Witcher 3

The Witcher BuffMe effect codes

The Witcher 3 frosty lands need buffs (Image via CDPR)
The Witcher 3 frosty lands need buffs (Image via CDPR)

The following codes need to be input as buffme('effectcode', seconds you want the effect to be active).

  • 'EET_AbilityOnLowHealth', seconds you want
  • 'EET_AdrenalineDrain', seconds you want
  • 'EET_AirBoost', seconds you want
  • 'EET_AirDrain', seconds you want
  • 'EET_AirDrainDive', seconds you want
  • 'EET_AutoAirRegen', seconds you want
  • 'EET_AutoEssenceRegen', seconds you want
  • 'EET_AutoMoraleRegen', seconds you want
  • 'EET_AutoPanicRegen', seconds you want
  • 'EET_AutoStaminaRegen', seconds you want
  • 'EET_AutoSwimmingStaminaRegen', seconds you want
  • 'EET_AutoVitalityRegen', seconds you want
  • 'EET_AxiiGuardMe', seconds you want
  • 'EET_BattleTrance', seconds you want
  • 'EET_BlackBlood', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Bleeding', seconds you want
  • 'EET_BleedingTracking', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Blindness', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Blizzard', seconds you want
  • 'EET_BoostedEssenceRegen', seconds you want
  • 'EET_BoostedStaminaRegen', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Burning', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Cat', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Choking', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Confusion', seconds you want
  • 'EET_CounterStrikeHit', seconds you want
  • 'EET_DoTHPRegenReduce', seconds you want
  • 'EET_DoppelgangerEssenceRegen', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Drowning', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Drunkenness', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Edible', seconds you want
  • 'EET_EnhancedArmor', seconds you want
  • 'EET_EnhancedWeapon', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Fact', seconds you want
  • 'EET_FireAura', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Frozen', seconds you want
  • 'EET_FullMoon', seconds you want
  • 'EET_GoldenOriole', seconds you want
  • 'EET_HeavyKnockdown', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Hypnotized', seconds you want
  • 'EET_IgnorePain', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Immobilized', seconds you want
  • 'EET_KillerWhale', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Knockdown', seconds you want
  • 'EET_KnockdownTypeApplicator', seconds you want
  • 'EET_LongStagger', seconds you want
  • 'EET_LowHealth', seconds you want
  • 'EET_MariborForest', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen01', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen02', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen03', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen04', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen05', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen06', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen07', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen08', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen09', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen10', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen11', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen12', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen13', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen14', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen15', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen16', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen17', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen18', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen19', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen20', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen21', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen22', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen23', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen24', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen25', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen26', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen27', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Mutagen28', seconds you want
  • 'EET_OverEncumbered', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Paralyzed', seconds you want
  • 'EET_PetriPhiltre', seconds you want
  • 'EET_PheromoneBear', seconds you want
  • 'EET_PheromoneDrowner', seconds you want
  • 'EET_PheromoneNekker', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Poison', seconds you want
  • 'EET_PoisonCritical', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Pull', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Ragdoll', seconds you want
  • 'EET_ShrineAard', seconds you want
  • 'EET_ShrineAxii', seconds you want
  • 'EET_ShrineIgni', seconds you want
  • 'EET_ShrineQuen', seconds you want
  • 'EET_ShrineYrden', seconds you want
  • 'EET_SilverDust', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Slowdown', seconds you want
  • 'EET_SlowdownAxii', seconds you want
  • 'EET_SlowdownFrost', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Snowstorm', seconds you want
  • 'EET_SnowstormQ403', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Stagger', seconds you want
  • 'EET_StaggerAura', seconds you want
  • 'EET_StaminaDrain', seconds you want
  • 'EET_StaminaDrainSwimming', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Swallow', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Swarm', seconds you want
  • 'EET_TawnyOwl', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Thunderbolt', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Toxicity', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Undefined', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Unused1', seconds you want
  • 'EET_Unused2', seconds you want
  • 'EET_VitalityDrain', seconds you want
  • 'EET_WeatherBonus', seconds you want
  • 'EET_WellFed', seconds you want
  • 'EET_WellHydrated', seconds you want
  • 'EET_WhiteHoney', seconds you want
  • 'EET_WhiteRaffardDecoction', seconds you want
  • 'EET_WitchHypnotized', seconds you want
  • 'EET_WraithBlindness', seconds you want
  • 'EET_YrdenHealthDrain', seconds you want

The Witcher 3 Head codes

The Witcher protagonists (Image via CDPR)
The Witcher protagonists (Image via CDPR)

The following codes need to be input as setcustomhead('headcode').

  • 'head_0'
  • 'head_0_tattoo'
  • 'head_1'
  • 'head_1_tattoo'
  • 'head_2'
  • 'head_2_tattoo'
  • 'head_3'
  • 'head_3_tattoo'
  • 'head_4'
  • 'head_4_tattoo'
  • 'head_shaving1'
  • 'head_shaving2'
  • 'head_shaving3'
  • 'head_robbery'
  • 'head_robbery_tattoo'
  • 'head_5'
  • 'head_5_tattoo'
  • 'head_6'
  • 'head_6_tattoo'
  • 'head_7'
  • 'head_7_tattoo'

Are there any console commands or codes we are missing? Let us know in the comments and we will surely check them out and update them.