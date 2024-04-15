All The Witcher 3 console commands and cheats

The Witcher 3 console commands and cheats let you make Geralt's life significantly easier in the in-game world. Given that dangers pile one upon the other in the way of the White Wolf, some players may be tempted to make use of one of these codes. Rest assured, we don't judge.

The Witcher console commands will require you to do a bit of tinkering in the game files. This guide provides every step you need to follow to do so followed by all the console commands that you can make use of.

Do keep in mind, only PC players can use console commands and cheats in The Witcher 3. Xbox, Switch, and PS players will need to cut through their foes and blast through difficulties as CDPR intended.

How to use console commands and cheats in The Witcher 3?

The Witcher 3 faces (Image via CDPR)

To use The Witcher cheats and console commands, follow these steps:

Open your Steam library and find The Witcher 3 . Right-click on it, select Manage , and then Browse Local Files .

and find . Right-click on it, select , and then . Open bin --> config --> base and then launch general.ini with Notepad.

--> --> and then launch with Notepad. Type in DBGConsoleOn=True at the end.

at the end. Save and close the notepad.

If you followed all the aforementioned steps correctly, you can open the cheat console with @ or F2 in-game. Once it pops up, you can utilize any of the The Witcher 3 cheats mentioned below.

A word of caution: Doing these tinkerings or using cheat codes may sometimes impact how the game runs or whether you can earn The Witcher 3 achievements. So, at your own risk!

Full list of The Witcher 3 cheats and console commands

The full list of cheats and console commands for The Witcher 3 are as follows:

Code Effect activateAllGlossaryBeastiary All Beastiary entries are available in the Glossary activateAllGlossaryCharacters All Character entries are available in the Glossary addabl('buff code') Adds the Buff to you addexp(X) Add X amount of XP addgwintcards Adds 1x of all Gwent cards to inventory, except Katakan card which requires additem(gwint_card_katakan) addHair1 Changes to default style addHair2 Changes to ponytail style addHair3 Changes to long noose style addHairDLC1 Changes to loose short style addHairDLC2 Changes to ponytail/mohawk style addHairDLC3 Changes to Elven Rebel style additem('item code', amount) Add the specified item addkeys Now you have all the keys you need to open every door addmoney(X) Add X amount of money addskillpoints(X) Add X skill points AllowFT(0/1) Fast Travel (0-off/1-on) appearance('appearance ID') Appearance changed to the mentioned code, such as ciri_winter buffme('effect id', seconds) You get the specified effect Cat(0/1) The Cat potion effect (0-off/1-on) changeweather('weather code') Changes weather to the mentioned one (working examples - Clear, Blizzard) Ciri Play as Ciri cleardevelop Resets your character to starting gear dismember Targeted NPC is dismembered dlgshow UI (toggles between on and off) Drunk(0/1) Drunk effect (0-off/1-on) fadein Display fades in fadeout Display fades out Geralt Play as Geralt god Bestow invincibility upon yourself (Toggle on/off) gotoKaerMohren Teleport to Kaer Morhen (code has Mohren) gotoNovigrad Teleport to Novigrad gotoProlog Teleport to White Orchard gotoPrologWinter Teleport to White Orchard in Winter gotoSkellige Teleport to Skellige gotoWyzima Teleport to Wyzima healme Puts your health to its full limit instantMount('horse') Spawn a horse and mounts you on it killall(distance) Well, it kills all things within the specified distance learnskill('skill code') Teaches you specified skill levelup Levels you up by 1 likeaboss This lets you deal 40% of the enemy's health as weapon damage with each hit (Toggle on/off) makeitrain Starts rain removecustomhead Resets head to default type removeitem('item code') Remove specified item removemoney(amount) Remove X amount of money rmbabl('buff code') Removes the Buff from you secretgwint Begins Gwent game againts AI setbeard(0or1,beard code) Changes beard to specified code (1,2,3,4) (0-shaved/1-sets beard) setcustomhead('head code') Changes head type to specified code setlevel(X) Changes your level to X settattoo(0/1) Tattoo on Geralt's neck (0-off/1-on) settime(days, hours, minutes, seconds) Change the time of the day shave Beard gets shaved ShowAllFT(0/1) All Fast Travel locations visible (0-off/1-on) ShowKnownPins(0/1) All Points of Interest visible (0-off/1-on) ShowPins(0/1) All previously discovered Points of Interests visible (0-off/1-on) spawn('npc code', amount, distance, hostility) Lets you spawn the mentioned NPC maintaining the other parameters specified spawnBoatAndMount Spawns a boat and you are mounted upon it SpawnHorse Spawns new horse, your new Roach staminapony Spawns new horse with unlimited stamina stoprain Stops rain testpause Pauses game testunpause Unpauses game TM(multiplier) Designates the in-game time speed ToggleCameraAutoRotation Automatic Camera Rotation (toggles between on and off) winGwint(0/1) Current Gwent game result (0-lose/1-win) witchcraft Adds 1x of all items to inventory WitcherHairstyle('1'/'2'/'3') Changes hairstyle to specified code xy(x, y) Teleports you to specified coordinates

As you might have noticed, some of these The Witcher 3 cheats require certain codes, like for buffs, items, skills, and more. We are listing the required ones below (courtesy of commands.gg):

The Witcher 3 Buff codes

Ciri's trials and tribulations (Image via CDPR)

The following codes need to be input as addabl('buffcode') / rmbabl('buffcode').

Code Effect Ciri_Q111 +2500 Vitality, +600 Attack Power Ciri_Q205 +250 Vitality Ciri_Q305 +500 Vitality, +100 Attack Power Ciri_Q403 +2000 Vitality, +500 Attack Power Ciri_Q501 +2500 Vitality, +800 Attack Power Ciri_Rage Charge Ability CiriBlink Blink Ability CiriCharge Charge Ability ConAthletic +1000 Vitality, +100 Stamina, Increased Stamina Regeneration ConImmortal +99,800 Vitality DamageBuff +200 Attack Power, +200 Spell Power ForceCriticalHits Always Critical Hit ForceDismemberment Always Dismemberment ForceFinisher Always Finisher HorseBag1 Increases Carry Weight of Horse Bag by +1 HorseBag2 Increases Carry Weight of Horse Bag 2 by +1 HorseBag3 Increases Carry Weight of Horse Bag 3 by +1 Rune veles _Stats +3% Sign Intensity for Geralt

Rune veles greater _Stats +5% Sign Intensity for Geralt Rune veles lesser _Stats +2% Sign Intensity for Geralt StatsRangedSuperLame Increased Aim Duration

The Witcher 3 Item Spawn Codes

The world of The Witcher 3 (Image via CDPR)

The following codes need to be input as additem('item code', amount you want) / removeitem ('item code').

The Witcher 3 Skill codes

Sword skills are imperative to survive in The Witcher 3 (Image via CDPR)

The following codes need to be input as learnskill('skillcode').

sword_2

sword_5

sword_s1

sword_s2

sword_s3

sword_s4

sword_s5

sword_s6

sword_s7

sword_s8

sword_s9

sword_s10

sword_s11

sword_s12

sword_s13

sword_s15

sword_s16

sword_s17

sword_s18

sword_s19

sword_s20

sword_s21

magic_1

magic_2

magic_3

magic_4

magic_5

magic_s1

magic_s2

magic_s3

magic_s4

magic_s5

magic_s6

magic_s7

magic_s8

magic_s9

magic_s10

magic_s11

magic_s12

magic_s13

magic_s14

magic_s15

magic_s16

magic_s17

magic_s18

magic_s19

magic_s20

alchemy_s1

alchemy_s2

alchemy_s3

alchemy_s4

alchemy_s5

alchemy_s6

alchemy_s7

alchemy_s8

alchemy_s9

alchemy_s10

alchemy_s11

alchemy_s12

alchemy_s13

alchemy_s14

alchemy_s15

alchemy_s16

alchemy_s17

alchemy_s18

alchemy_s19

perk_1

perk_1_day_ability

perk_1_night_ability

perk_2

perk_3

perk_4

perk_5

perk_6

perk_7

perk_10

perk_11

perk_12

The Witcher BuffMe effect codes

The Witcher 3 frosty lands need buffs (Image via CDPR)

The following codes need to be input as buffme('effectcode', seconds you want the effect to be active).

'EET_AbilityOnLowHealth', seconds you want

'EET_AdrenalineDrain', seconds you want

'EET_AirBoost', seconds you want

'EET_AirDrain', seconds you want

'EET_AirDrainDive', seconds you want

'EET_AutoAirRegen', seconds you want

'EET_AutoEssenceRegen', seconds you want

'EET_AutoMoraleRegen', seconds you want

'EET_AutoPanicRegen', seconds you want

'EET_AutoStaminaRegen', seconds you want

'EET_AutoSwimmingStaminaRegen', seconds you want

'EET_AutoVitalityRegen', seconds you want

'EET_AxiiGuardMe', seconds you want

'EET_BattleTrance', seconds you want

'EET_BlackBlood', seconds you want

'EET_Bleeding', seconds you want

'EET_BleedingTracking', seconds you want

'EET_Blindness', seconds you want

'EET_Blizzard', seconds you want

'EET_BoostedEssenceRegen', seconds you want

'EET_BoostedStaminaRegen', seconds you want

'EET_Burning', seconds you want

'EET_Cat', seconds you want

'EET_Choking', seconds you want

'EET_Confusion', seconds you want

'EET_CounterStrikeHit', seconds you want

'EET_DoTHPRegenReduce', seconds you want

'EET_DoppelgangerEssenceRegen', seconds you want

'EET_Drowning', seconds you want

'EET_Drunkenness', seconds you want

'EET_Edible', seconds you want

'EET_EnhancedArmor', seconds you want

'EET_EnhancedWeapon', seconds you want

'EET_Fact', seconds you want

'EET_FireAura', seconds you want

'EET_Frozen', seconds you want

'EET_FullMoon', seconds you want

'EET_GoldenOriole', seconds you want

'EET_HeavyKnockdown', seconds you want

'EET_Hypnotized', seconds you want

'EET_IgnorePain', seconds you want

'EET_Immobilized', seconds you want

'EET_KillerWhale', seconds you want

'EET_Knockdown', seconds you want

'EET_KnockdownTypeApplicator', seconds you want

'EET_LongStagger', seconds you want

'EET_LowHealth', seconds you want

'EET_MariborForest', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen01', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen02', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen03', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen04', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen05', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen06', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen07', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen08', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen09', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen10', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen11', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen12', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen13', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen14', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen15', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen16', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen17', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen18', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen19', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen20', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen21', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen22', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen23', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen24', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen25', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen26', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen27', seconds you want

'EET_Mutagen28', seconds you want

'EET_OverEncumbered', seconds you want

'EET_Paralyzed', seconds you want

'EET_PetriPhiltre', seconds you want

'EET_PheromoneBear', seconds you want

'EET_PheromoneDrowner', seconds you want

'EET_PheromoneNekker', seconds you want

'EET_Poison', seconds you want

'EET_PoisonCritical', seconds you want

'EET_Pull', seconds you want

'EET_Ragdoll', seconds you want

'EET_ShrineAard', seconds you want

'EET_ShrineAxii', seconds you want

'EET_ShrineIgni', seconds you want

'EET_ShrineQuen', seconds you want

'EET_ShrineYrden', seconds you want

'EET_SilverDust', seconds you want

'EET_Slowdown', seconds you want

'EET_SlowdownAxii', seconds you want

'EET_SlowdownFrost', seconds you want

'EET_Snowstorm', seconds you want

'EET_SnowstormQ403', seconds you want

'EET_Stagger', seconds you want

'EET_StaggerAura', seconds you want

'EET_StaminaDrain', seconds you want

'EET_StaminaDrainSwimming', seconds you want

'EET_Swallow', seconds you want

'EET_Swarm', seconds you want

'EET_TawnyOwl', seconds you want

'EET_Thunderbolt', seconds you want

'EET_Toxicity', seconds you want

'EET_Undefined', seconds you want

'EET_Unused1', seconds you want

'EET_Unused2', seconds you want

'EET_VitalityDrain', seconds you want

'EET_WeatherBonus', seconds you want

'EET_WellFed', seconds you want

'EET_WellHydrated', seconds you want

'EET_WhiteHoney', seconds you want

'EET_WhiteRaffardDecoction', seconds you want

'EET_WitchHypnotized', seconds you want

'EET_WraithBlindness', seconds you want

'EET_YrdenHealthDrain', seconds you want

The Witcher 3 Head codes

The Witcher protagonists (Image via CDPR)

The following codes need to be input as setcustomhead('headcode').

'head_0'

'head_0_tattoo'

'head_1'

'head_1_tattoo'

'head_2'

'head_2_tattoo'

'head_3'

'head_3_tattoo'

'head_4'

'head_4_tattoo'

'head_shaving1'

'head_shaving2'

'head_shaving3'

'head_robbery'

'head_robbery_tattoo'

'head_5'

'head_5_tattoo'

'head_6'

'head_6_tattoo'

'head_7'

'head_7_tattoo'

Are there any console commands or codes we are missing? Let us know in the comments and we will surely check them out and update them.