How to get each ending for Keira Metz in The Witcher 3

Keira Metz in The Witcher 3 is one of the many old friends that Geralt will encounter in his journey. She is also an early potential romance choice and plays a major role during the battle of Kaer Morhen. But the game twists your hands in making certain choices that affect the fate of Keira Metz in The Witcher 3. You will meet her quite early on in the game, during the Velen section.

You have the choice to deal several hands of fate to Keira Metz in The Witcher 3. This guide will cover every option you can choose for her, as well as what the best choice can be to help Geralt in the long run.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the story of The Witcher 3. Do proceed with caution.

All endings for Keira Metz in The Witcher 3

You can romance Keira, but she will not be your final choice. (Image via CDPR)

Despite some shortcomings of The Witcher 3, each decision you make in the game not only affects the story but also how the world changes and what fate awaits each character. This also goes for Kiera, whom you will meet during the Velen arc of the story.

The charming sorceress, Keira Metz, is one of the interesting characters that Geralt will encounter during his journey. After initially meeting her during the main story quest, she will send an invite. Talking to her will trigger the quest, A tower full of mice, where Geralt will need to investigate the eerie Fyke Isle.

Upon completion of the entire branch of missions, you will receive another invite from Keira, triggering the next series of side quests. The first one of these is called An Invitation from Keira Metz and you can have a fling with the sorceress at the end. No matter what your decision is. Geralt will wake up to find Keira gone and taking a hint he will also make his way to Fyke Isle.

For The Advancement Of Learning is one of the integral side quests in The Witcher 3 as it dictates the faith of not only one but two characters. The choice you make during this mission will be crucial so we recommend saving your game when you reach Fyke Isle.

You will find Keira walking down with the research notes and is planning to bring it to King Radovid who is stationed in Novigrad. Geralt understands that this will backfire and will try to negotiate with her as Radovid hates any non-humans and sorcerers. Now let us dive into the fate you can bestow upon Keira Metz in The Witcher 3.

1) Successfully being able to talk her out

If you succeed in talking Keira out of her suicidal plan, she will live happily after the events of the game. (Image via CDPR)

Select the following option if you want Keira to survive the events of the game:

"What's with the notes?"

"Radovid never forgets."

"It's suicide."

"Go to Kaer Morhen."

Keira Metz will agree to stand down and leave for Kaer Morhen. Your effort will come to fruition during the fated battle in the castle as she will save the life of one of your closest friends in the game.

2) Keira goes to Novigrad

Radovid will kill Keira Metz in The Witcher 3 if she goes to Novigrad. (Image via CDPR)

Select the following options if you do not want to stand in the way of Keira Metz in The Witcher 3:

"What's with the notes?"

"Radovid never forgets."

"Do what you want."

Geralt will be visibly upset with her and for good reasons. When you reach Novigrad later on in the game, you will find that Keira failed to negotiate with Radovid which resulted in her demise. The king had her impaled and left her body hanging in the city's square.

3) You will stop Keira at any cost

Keira's death (Image via CDPR)

The third outcome for Keira Metz in The Witcher 3 is unfortunately as grim as sending her to Novigrad. But instead of Radovid, it will be Geralt who will deal the final blow.

"You used me."

"I don't like two-faced serpents."

"Gimmie the notes."

This will result in Geralt and Keira Metz fighting over the research notes which will also lead to her demise.

The Witcher 3's ability to decide the fate of multiple characters via a single questline is one reason it is considered among the best role-playing games. What fate you will bestow upon your friend Keira Metz in The Witcher 3 is up to you, but showing kindness and helping her survive will not go unnoticed during the battle of Kaer Morhen.