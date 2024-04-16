The best armor sets in The Witcher 3 make your adventures through the game easier while adding a touch of style to your character's appearance. After its debut in 2015, The Witcher 3 quickly became a beloved and highly regarded RPG. The game was developed by CD Projekt Red, the studio that also released Cyberpunk 2077.

This article lists the 10 best armor sets in The Witcher 3, ranked according to their usability and effectiveness in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking the best armor sets in The Witcher 3

10) Viper Armor Set

The Viper Armor set is a well-rounded choice for players in The Witcher 3. It has a good balance of offensive and defensive features, making it suitable for those who prefer a versatile playstyle.

The Viper Armor set provides bonuses to damage dealt and received against monsters, making it an effective choice for tackling these foes. It is a great pick for those who don't want to be limited to a single play style.

9) Griffin Armor Set

The Griffin series is one of the best armor sets in The Witcher 3, especially for players who want to focus on their offensive abilities and damage. This armor set increases Sign intensity and damage, enhancing your overall damage output from magical attacks.

In terms of defense, this armor stands as perfectly average, meaning you will still take a bit of damage while fighting a tough monster.

8) Manticore Armor Set

The Manticore Armor set increases your critical hit chance and damage. This allows you to deal devastating damage in a single blow.

This is one of the best armor sets in The Witcher 3 for anyone who prefers a high-risk, high-reward approach to defeating monsters.

7) Hen Gaidth Armor Set

For those venturing into the Blood and Wine expansion, a hidden gem awaits – the Hen Gaidth armor set. Don't be fooled by its bulk – this crimson plate mail provides incredible defense, with damage reduction exceeding 40%.

However, you also stand a chance at permanently missing out on this coveted item. Keep an eye out for the "What Lies Unseen" quest. Miss it, and the armor vanishes forever.

6) Ursine Armor Set

If you want to be a walking tank, this is one of the best armor sets in The Witcher 3 for you. The Ursine Armor set provides the highest physical damage resistance in the game and makes you nearly impervious to physical hits from enemies.

However, the insane resistance comes at a cost. This set sacrifices your mobility and Sign intensity, meaning you will have to undertake a melle-brawl approach to fights.

5) Wolven Armor Set

The Wolven Armor Set is favored by many players as it is one of the best armor sets in The Witcher 3.

The set provides solid protection and increases your attack power, making it a versatile pick for almost any situation.

4) Legendary Wolven Armor

The Legendary Wolven Armor, crafted through a treasure hunt in the Blood and Wine DLC, is an outstanding set that improves on the base Wolven Armor.

It has a special set bonus that boosts attack power and Sign intensity dependent on the number of Witcher School Techniques equipped.

3) Feline Armor Set

Player should not overlook the Feline set in The Witcher 3. This light armor is a dream for cat lovers and crit enthusiasts alike. It doesn't just boast stunning aesthetics; it significantly enhances Geralt's combat skills.

This set amplifies critical chance and critical damage, transforming Geralt into a beast with deadly precision. Lore-wise, Geralt is a master swordsman, and the Feline set perfectly complements his fighting style.

2) Legendary Manticore Armor

The Legendary Manticore Armor, like the previous entry, enhances the basic Manticore Armor.

This set provides an even larger critical hit chance and damage benefits. It is one of the best armor sets in The Witcher 3 for warriors looking to dominate the battlefield with decisive attacks.

1) Grandmaster Wolven Armor

The Grandmaster Wolven Armor stands atop the list of best armor sets in The Witcher 3. This endgame gear boasts the perfect blend of offensive and defensive stats, turning Geralt into a nearly invincible force. Furthermore, the set bonus grants a massive boost to attack power and Sign intensity when worn as a complete set.

This makes the Grandmaster Wolven Armor the cornerstone of a versatile and powerful Combat and Sign Hybrid build, perfect for dominating even the fiercest foes.

