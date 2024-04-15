The Witcher 3 achievements: All trophies and how to unlock

|A Friend in Need
|Find and free Dandelion
|All In
Play three hero cards in one round of Gwent and win the match
|Armed and Dangerous
Find and equip all the elements of one set of Witcher Gear
|Ashes to Ashes
Complete the contract on Therazane
|Assassin of Kings
Take part in the assassination of King Radovid
|Bombardier
Collect the formulae for six different bomb types
|Bookworm
Read 30 books, journals or other documents
|Brawl Master
Complete all fistfighting quests in Velen, Skellige, and Novigrad
|Brawler
Defeat Olaf, the Skellige champion of unarmed combat
|Butcher of Blaviken
Kill at least five opponents in under ten seconds
|Can't Touch This!
Kill five foes in a fight without taking damage (except for Toxicity) and without using the Quen Sign
|Card Collector
Acquire all Gwent cards available in the base version of the game
|Dendrologist
Acquire all the Abilities in one tree
|Environment Unfriendly
Kill 50 opponents using the environment (e.g. swamp gas, insects, or objects)
|Even Odds
Kill two monsters you have a contract on without using Signs, potions, mutagens, oils, or bombs
|Family Counselor
Find the Baron's wife and daughter
|Fast and Furious
Win all the horse races in the game
|Fearless Vampire Slayer
Complete the contract on Sarasti
|Fiend or Foe?
Complete the contract on Morvudd
|Fire in the Hole
Destroy ten monster nests using bombs
|Fist of the South Star
Defeat an opponent in a fistfight without taking any damage
|Friends with Benefits
Complete the subplot involving Keira Metz
|Full Crew
Bring all possible allies to Kaer Morhen for the battle against the Hunt
|Geralt and Friends
Win a round of Gwent using only neutral cards
|Geralt: The Professional
Complete all Witcher contracts
|Globetrotter
Discover 100 fast travel points
|Gwent Master
Defeat Tybalt and win the Gwent tournament held at the Passiflora
|Humpty Dumpty
Kill 10 opponents by knocking them off somewhere high with the Aard Sign
|Kaer Morhen Trained
Perform 10 effective counterattacks in a row without getting hit or parrying
|Kingmaker
Complete the subplot about choosing Skellige's ruler
|Let's Cook!
|Learn 12 potion formulae
|Lilac and Gooseberries
|Find Yennefer of Vengerberg
|Master Marksman
Kill 50 human and nonhuman opponents by striking them in the head with a crossbow bolt
|Munchkin
Reach character development level 35
|Mutant
|Fill all mutagen slots
|Necromancer
Help Yennefer extract information from Sjkall's body
|Overkill
Make an opponent suffer from bleeding, poisoning, and burning simultaneously. Do this 10 times
|Passed the Trial
Finish the game on any difficulty
|Pest Control
Destroy all monster nests in the Velen / Novigrad region, or in Skellige
|Power Overwhelming
Have all possible Place of Power bonuses active at the same time
|Ran the Gauntlet
Finish the game on the "Blood and Broken Bones!" or "Death March!" difficulty levels
|Shrieker
Complete the contract on the shrieker
|Something More
|Find Ciri
|That is the Evilest Thing
Ignite the gas produced by a Dragon's Dream bomb using a burning opponent. Do this 10 times
|The Doppler Effect
Resolve the Doppler problem in Novigrad
|The Enemy of My Enemy
Use the Axii Sign to force an opponent to kill another. Do this 20 times
|The King is Dead
|Defeat Eredin
|The Limits of the Possible
Collection of all trophies (PlayStation exclusive achievement)
|Triple Threat
Kill 3 opponents in one fight using 3 different methods (swords, bombs, crossbow, Signs, etc)
|Walked the Path
Finish the game on the "Death March!" difficulty level
|What was That?
Attack, counter, cast a Sign, and throw a bomb (in any order) in under 4 seconds
|Woodland Spirit
Complete the contract on the Woodland Spirit
|Xenonaut
Visit Tir na Lia and convince Ge'els to betray Eredin