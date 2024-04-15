The Witcher 3 achievements: All trophies and how to unlock

The Witcher 3 achievements and trophies are quite a few, especially with the two expansions that were released later on. While a normal playthrough will net you several of them, some may challenge your imagination (like Moo-rderer). Completionists will surely strive to platinum the game, no matter how long it takes to do so.

Read on to find the entire list of The Witcher 3 achievements, along with Heart of Stone and Blood and Wine.

The Witcher 3 trophy guide: How to unlock all achievements

There is a total of 78 obtainable The Witcher 3 achievements (not counting the Platinum trophy exclusive to PS players) that you can unlock: 52 are available with the base game, 13 in the Hearts of Stone expansion, and 13 more in the Blood and Wine expansion.

The full list of The Witcher 3 achievements is as follows (courtesy of Witcher wiki):

Base game

The Witcher 3 and its combat (Image via CDPR)

A Friend in Need Find and free Dandelion All In Play three hero cards in one round of Gwent and win the match Armed and Dangerous Find and equip all the elements of one set of Witcher Gear Ashes to Ashes Complete the contract on Therazane Assassin of Kings Take part in the assassination of King Radovid Bombardier Collect the formulae for six different bomb types Bookworm Read 30 books, journals or other documents Brawl Master Complete all fistfighting quests in Velen, Skellige, and Novigrad Brawler Defeat Olaf, the Skellige champion of unarmed combat Butcher of Blaviken Kill at least five opponents in under ten seconds Can't Touch This! Kill five foes in a fight without taking damage (except for Toxicity) and without using the Quen Sign Card Collector Acquire all Gwent cards available in the base version of the game Dendrologist Acquire all the Abilities in one tree Environment Unfriendly Kill 50 opponents using the environment (e.g. swamp gas, insects, or objects) Even Odds Kill two monsters you have a contract on without using Signs, potions, mutagens, oils, or bombs Family Counselor Find the Baron's wife and daughter Fast and Furious Win all the horse races in the game Fearless Vampire Slayer Complete the contract on Sarasti Fiend or Foe? Complete the contract on Morvudd Fire in the Hole Destroy ten monster nests using bombs Fist of the South Star Defeat an opponent in a fistfight without taking any damage Friends with Benefits Complete the subplot involving Keira Metz Full Crew Bring all possible allies to Kaer Morhen for the battle against the Hunt Geralt and Friends Win a round of Gwent using only neutral cards Geralt: The Professional Complete all Witcher contracts Globetrotter Discover 100 fast travel points Gwent Master Defeat Tybalt and win the Gwent tournament held at the Passiflora Humpty Dumpty Kill 10 opponents by knocking them off somewhere high with the Aard Sign Kaer Morhen Trained Perform 10 effective counterattacks in a row without getting hit or parrying Kingmaker Complete the subplot about choosing Skellige's ruler Let's Cook! Learn 12 potion formulae Lilac and Gooseberries Find Yennefer of Vengerberg Master Marksman Kill 50 human and nonhuman opponents by striking them in the head with a crossbow bolt Munchkin Reach character development level 35 Mutant Fill all mutagen slots Necromancer Help Yennefer extract information from Sjkall's body Overkill Make an opponent suffer from bleeding, poisoning, and burning simultaneously. Do this 10 times Passed the Trial Finish the game on any difficulty Pest Control Destroy all monster nests in the Velen / Novigrad region, or in Skellige Power Overwhelming Have all possible Place of Power bonuses active at the same time Ran the Gauntlet Finish the game on the "Blood and Broken Bones!" or "Death March!" difficulty levels Shrieker Complete the contract on the shrieker Something More Find Ciri That is the Evilest Thing Ignite the gas produced by a Dragon's Dream bomb using a burning opponent. Do this 10 times The Doppler Effect Resolve the Doppler problem in Novigrad The Enemy of My Enemy Use the Axii Sign to force an opponent to kill another. Do this 20 times The King is Dead Defeat Eredin The Limits of the Possible Collection of all trophies (PlayStation exclusive achievement) Triple Threat Kill 3 opponents in one fight using 3 different methods (swords, bombs, crossbow, Signs, etc) Walked the Path Finish the game on the "Death March!" difficulty level What was That? Attack, counter, cast a Sign, and throw a bomb (in any order) in under 4 seconds Woodland Spirit Complete the contract on the Woodland Spirit Xenonaut Visit Tir na Lia and convince Ge'els to betray Eredin

Hearts of Stone

Heart of Stone (Image via CDPR)

Can Quit Anytime I Want Be under the influence of seven potions or decoctions at the same time Curator of Nightmares Recreate all of Iris' nightmares in the Painted World I Wore Ofieri Before It Was Cool Collect all available Ofieri armor and horse gear, and at least one Ofieri sword I'm Not Kissing That Kill the prince cursed into a toad Killed It Win a round of Gwent with a total strength of at least 187 Let the Good Times Roll! Participate in all the activities at the wedding Moo-rderer Kill 20 cows Pacta Sunt Servanda Finish the "Hearts of Stone" expansion Rad Steez, Bro! Slide downhill uninterrupted for at least 10 seconds Return to Sender Kill 3 opponents with their own arrows Shopaholic Buy all the items put on the block at the Borsodis' Auction House When It's Many Against One... Provoke all Iris von Everec's Nightmares into fighting you at the same time and defeat them Wild Rose Dethorned Destroy all the fallen knights of the Order of the Flaming Rose's campsites

Blood and Wine

Blood and Wine (Image via CDPR)

A Knight to Remember Obtain a flawless victory in all the competitions during the knights' tourney David and Golyat Kill Golyat with a crossbow bolt to his eye Dressed to Kill Unlock the bonus for equipping all the witcher gear elements from one School Embodiment of the Five Virtues Be given Aerondight by the Lady of the Lake Hasta la Vista Kill a frozen opponent with a crossbow bolt I Have a Gwent Problem Collect all the cards in the Skellige deck King of the Clink Serve time in Toussaint Last Action Hero Be decorated with the Order of Vitis Vinifera Playing House Use all available options for developing Corvo Bianco The Grapes of Wrath Stomped Help unite the warring vineyards and have wine named in your honor The Witcher's Gone South Travel to the Duchy of Toussaint Turned Every Stone Find all grandmaster diagrams for each Witcher school Weapon "W" Develop a mutation

Also Read: 10 most useful skills in The Witcher 3

These are all the achievements you can unlock in The Witcher 3 if you complete all the tasks associated with them. 100% finishing the game isn't necessary to enjoy the flavor of this masterpiece. Nevertheless, completionists will not be discouraged by any request.

And if you are having difficulty in navigating the trials and tribulations of this open-world action RPG, you can check out The Witcher 3 console commands and cheat codes. The only issue with using them is that they may switch off achievements and trophies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback