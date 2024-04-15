The Witcher 3 achievements: All trophies and how to unlock

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Apr 15, 2024 14:46 GMT
The Witcher 3 achievements: All trophies and how to unlock (Image via CDPR)
The Witcher 3 achievements: All trophies and how to unlock. (Image via CDPR)

The Witcher 3 achievements and trophies are quite a few, especially with the two expansions that were released later on. While a normal playthrough will net you several of them, some may challenge your imagination (like Moo-rderer). Completionists will surely strive to platinum the game, no matter how long it takes to do so.

Read on to find the entire list of The Witcher 3 achievements, along with Heart of Stone and Blood and Wine.

The Witcher 3 trophy guide: How to unlock all achievements

There is a total of 78 obtainable The Witcher 3 achievements (not counting the Platinum trophy exclusive to PS players) that you can unlock: 52 are available with the base game, 13 in the Hearts of Stone expansion, and 13 more in the Blood and Wine expansion.

The full list of The Witcher 3 achievements is as follows (courtesy of Witcher wiki):

Base game

The Witcher 3 and its combat (Image via CDPR)
The Witcher 3 and its combat (Image via CDPR)
A Friend in NeedFind and free Dandelion
All In
Play three hero cards in one round of Gwent and win the match
Armed and Dangerous
Find and equip all the elements of one set of Witcher Gear
Ashes to Ashes
Complete the contract on Therazane
Assassin of Kings
Take part in the assassination of King Radovid
Bombardier
Collect the formulae for six different bomb types
Bookworm
Read 30 books, journals or other documents
Brawl Master
Complete all fistfighting quests in Velen, Skellige, and Novigrad
Brawler
Defeat Olaf, the Skellige champion of unarmed combat
Butcher of Blaviken
Kill at least five opponents in under ten seconds
Can't Touch This!
Kill five foes in a fight without taking damage (except for Toxicity) and without using the Quen Sign
Card Collector
Acquire all Gwent cards available in the base version of the game
Dendrologist
Acquire all the Abilities in one tree
Environment Unfriendly
Kill 50 opponents using the environment (e.g. swamp gas, insects, or objects)
Even Odds
Kill two monsters you have a contract on without using Signs, potions, mutagens, oils, or bombs
Family Counselor
Find the Baron's wife and daughter
Fast and Furious
Win all the horse races in the game
Fearless Vampire Slayer
Complete the contract on Sarasti
Fiend or Foe?
Complete the contract on Morvudd
Fire in the Hole
Destroy ten monster nests using bombs
Fist of the South Star
Defeat an opponent in a fistfight without taking any damage
Friends with Benefits
Complete the subplot involving Keira Metz
Full Crew
Bring all possible allies to Kaer Morhen for the battle against the Hunt
Geralt and Friends
Win a round of Gwent using only neutral cards
Geralt: The Professional
Complete all Witcher contracts
Globetrotter
Discover 100 fast travel points
Gwent Master
Defeat Tybalt and win the Gwent tournament held at the Passiflora
Humpty Dumpty
Kill 10 opponents by knocking them off somewhere high with the Aard Sign
Kaer Morhen Trained
Perform 10 effective counterattacks in a row without getting hit or parrying
Kingmaker
Complete the subplot about choosing Skellige's ruler
Let's Cook!Learn 12 potion formulae
Lilac and GooseberriesFind Yennefer of Vengerberg
Master Marksman
Kill 50 human and nonhuman opponents by striking them in the head with a crossbow bolt
Munchkin
Reach character development level 35
MutantFill all mutagen slots
Necromancer
Help Yennefer extract information from Sjkall's body
Overkill
Make an opponent suffer from bleeding, poisoning, and burning simultaneously. Do this 10 times
Passed the Trial
Finish the game on any difficulty
Pest Control
Destroy all monster nests in the Velen / Novigrad region, or in Skellige
Power Overwhelming
Have all possible Place of Power bonuses active at the same time
Ran the Gauntlet
Finish the game on the "Blood and Broken Bones!" or "Death March!" difficulty levels
Shrieker
Complete the contract on the shrieker
Something MoreFind Ciri
That is the Evilest Thing
Ignite the gas produced by a Dragon's Dream bomb using a burning opponent. Do this 10 times
The Doppler Effect
Resolve the Doppler problem in Novigrad
The Enemy of My Enemy
Use the Axii Sign to force an opponent to kill another. Do this 20 times
The King is DeadDefeat Eredin
The Limits of the Possible
Collection of all trophies (PlayStation exclusive achievement)
Triple Threat
Kill 3 opponents in one fight using 3 different methods (swords, bombs, crossbow, Signs, etc)
Walked the Path
Finish the game on the "Death March!" difficulty level
What was That?
Attack, counter, cast a Sign, and throw a bomb (in any order) in under 4 seconds
Woodland Spirit
Complete the contract on the Woodland Spirit
Xenonaut
Visit Tir na Lia and convince Ge'els to betray Eredin

Hearts of Stone

Heart of Stone (Image via CDPR)
Heart of Stone (Image via CDPR)
Can Quit Anytime I Want
Be under the influence of seven potions or decoctions at the same time
Curator of Nightmares
Recreate all of Iris' nightmares in the Painted World
I Wore Ofieri Before It Was Cool
Collect all available Ofieri armor and horse gear, and at least one Ofieri sword
I'm Not Kissing That
Kill the prince cursed into a toad
Killed It
Win a round of Gwent with a total strength of at least 187
Let the Good Times Roll!
Participate in all the activities at the wedding
Moo-rdererKill 20 cows
Pacta Sunt Servanda
Finish the "Hearts of Stone" expansion
Rad Steez, Bro!
Slide downhill uninterrupted for at least 10 seconds
Return to Sender
Kill 3 opponents with their own arrows
Shopaholic
Buy all the items put on the block at the Borsodis' Auction House
When It's Many Against One...
Provoke all Iris von Everec's Nightmares into fighting you at the same time and defeat them
Wild Rose Dethorned
Destroy all the fallen knights of the Order of the Flaming Rose's campsites

Blood and Wine

Blood and Wine (Image via CDPR)
Blood and Wine (Image via CDPR)
A Knight to Remember
Obtain a flawless victory in all the competitions during the knights' tourney
David and Golyat
Kill Golyat with a crossbow bolt to his eye
Dressed to Kill
Unlock the bonus for equipping all the witcher gear elements from one School
Embodiment of the Five Virtues
Be given Aerondight by the Lady of the Lake
Hasta la Vista
Kill a frozen opponent with a crossbow bolt
I Have a Gwent Problem
Collect all the cards in the Skellige deck
King of the ClinkServe time in Toussaint
Last Action Hero
Be decorated with the Order of Vitis Vinifera
Playing House
Use all available options for developing Corvo Bianco
The Grapes of Wrath Stomped
Help unite the warring vineyards and have wine named in your honor
The Witcher's Gone South
Travel to the Duchy of Toussaint
Turned Every Stone
Find all grandmaster diagrams for each Witcher school
Weapon "W"Develop a mutation

Also Read: 10 most useful skills in The Witcher 3

These are all the achievements you can unlock in The Witcher 3 if you complete all the tasks associated with them. 100% finishing the game isn't necessary to enjoy the flavor of this masterpiece. Nevertheless, completionists will not be discouraged by any request.

And if you are having difficulty in navigating the trials and tribulations of this open-world action RPG, you can check out The Witcher 3 console commands and cheat codes. The only issue with using them is that they may switch off achievements and trophies.