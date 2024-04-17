How to romance Yennefer in The Witcher 3?

The raven-haired sorceress, Yennefer in The Witcher 3, is a character with whom the destiny of our protagonist is closely attached. Many consider Yennefer as Geralt's true love although she was only mentioned quite a few times in the older titles. But only in Witcher 3 do we see her in the video game series.

If you are a fan of The Witcher books, Yennefer certainly has a special place in your heart and you may want to romance her. This guide will teach you how to romance the raven-haired, Yennefer in The Witcher 3 and bring Geralt's love life to a happy ending with his destiny.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the story of The Witcher 3. Do proceed with caution.

A detailed guide to romance Yennefer in The Witcher 3

Fun fact: Geralt and Yennefer's love story was made into a poem called The Wolven Storm by Dandelion which you can hear Priscilla sing during the Novigrad arc of the game (Image via CDPR)

Yennefer in The Witcher 3 is one of the two main romances that Geralt can choose. Although you meet her quite early on, during the prologue section of the game, it is not till the third act of Skellige Isles that you can romance her.

While romancing her is not that complex, certain choices you will make during the previous chapter of Novigrad might screw things up.

So to prevent that from happening, this guide will ensure that you end up with Yennefer in The Witcher 3 and you can give Geralt's love story closure.

Here are the potential romance flags you need to watch out for if you want to have Yennefer as Geralt's partner.

During the very first quest of Skellige, The King is Dead - Long Live the King, wear the Black and White outfit.

wear the Black and White outfit. Later on, during the funeral of King Bran, compliment Yennefer about how good she smells.

about how good she smells. Continue the quest until the part where Yen tries to break into Ermion's Laboratory. When escaping, choose to kiss Yennefer .

. Agree to help her during the quest The Last Wish . At the end of the quest when prompted select "I still love you, too."

. At the end of the quest when prompted select Now the final step of romancing Yennefer in The Witcher 3 takes place in Kaer Morhen. During the No Place Like Home quest, agree to meet her in private. Your romance with her will be confirmed after an intimate scene. (No Unicorns were harmed during the filming of the scene).

Do not romance Triss Merigold

Do not romance Triss Merigold if you want Geralt to settle down with Yennefer in The Witcher 3 (Image via CDPR)

Triss Merigold has been the primary choice of romance for the White Wolf throughout the previous games. While she returns in The Witcher 3 and can be romanced, this will potentially screw up your chance of being with Yen. During the events of Novigrad, you will have the chance to get back together with the red-haired sorceress, but no matter how enticing it is, do not romance her.

While fooling around with both sorceresses might seem like a good idea, it will ultimately backfire and Geralt will end up with none. Keep in mind that this only romancing Triss can affect your future love life with Yennefer. You can still romance certain characters such as Keira Metz in The Witcher 3 without having a drastic outcome.

There you have it. You have united Geralt and Yennefer in The Witcher 3 successfully, as their romance has come to bloom. At the end of the Blood and Wine DLC, it will be revealed that Yennefer has decided to move in with Geralt in his estate of Corvo Bianco, where they may or may not decide to have fun with a certain Unicorn.

