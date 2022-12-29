5 best hack & slash games of 2022

2022 has been a decent year for games, with some notable and surprising releases stealing the spotlight. This includes some exceptional releases in the hack & slash genre. These games prioritize flashy and often combo-heavy combat above all else, which is exactly why some are referred to as "spectacle fighters."

Contrary to popular opinion, the genre is not dead after all these years, as some of the biggest titles came out in 2022. From indie releases to AAA heavy hitters, there is something for everyone here.

Check out these 5 solid hack & slash games released in 2022

5) Cult of the Lamb

Published by Devolver Digital and developed by indie studio Massive Monster, Cult of the Lamb is an interesting mix of roguelite and management games. After being saved by a mysterious deity, the possessed protagonist lamb must start a cult in its name.

What's more alluring is the game's combination of a cute cartoon art style with a dark theme. Players will go out on short expeditions to defeat monsters and bosses in randomized dungeons and gather resources to grow their cult. New NPCs can be recruited and made to help sustain the community by worshiping, cleaning, and even performing sacrifices.

Cult of the Lamb launched on August 11, 2022 and is available on PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

4) Warhammer 30K: Darktide

The minds behind both Vermintide games, developer Fatshark steps into the Warhammer 40K realm of sci-fi with Darktide. Players can explore the Hive City of Tertium as a squad of Inquisitorial Agents and battle hordes of foes in first-person melee action. Unlike its fantasy equivalent, there is a larger focus on ranged combat with the inclusion of guns. Since this is a co-op-only experience, players will have to team up with at least one more friend to complete objectives through each set piece.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide launched on November 30, 2022 for PC. The Xbox Series X|S version will arrive at a later date.

3) Bayonetta 3

The latest entry in PlatinumGames' iconic character action series, Bayonetta 3 takes the franchise in a new direction. As the titular sassy witch, players can engage in a new story about saving the world, but this time around, there are time-travel and multiverse shenanigans thrown in.

The core DMC-esque combat still remains, and new mechanics like Demon Slave and Demon Masquerade keep the combat fresh. Players can summon massive demons to wreak havoc on foes with the former, while the latter allows them to harness these demonic powers to change form, thus also diversifying Bayonetta's moveset.

Released on October 28, 2022, Bayonetta 3 is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

2) God of War Ragnarok

To say that the successor to 2018's God of War entry was a hit would be an understatement. God of War Ragnarok is a more polished version of 2018's "cinematic" formula. Players will explore various Norse realms while battling monsters and foes true to the folklore as they prepare for the impending doomsday. The combat does not see an overhaul, but it is smoother and faster than in the 2018 game. With new elements like grappling and playable Atreus segments, this is a great offering from Santa Monica Studio.

God of War Ragnarok is available on PS4 and PS5 platforms. It was released on November 9, 2022.

1) Elden Ring

The Game of the Year winner for The Game Awards 2022, FromSoftware's latest action RPG is an unforgettable experience. Published by Bandai Namco, it streamlines the studio's past entries in the Soulsborne series into a cohesive open-world journey.

As the Tarnished, players have to navigate through the Lands Between and become the Elden Lord. This adventure is fraught with peril, thanks to varied, surprising foes and challenging bosses. Players can arm themselves with weapons, magic, and more, as they seek out all the secrets the vast open-ended sandbox hides.

Elden Ring was released on February 25, 2022 and is available for PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S, and PC

