5 best shooting games like BGMI with multiplayer modes

Indian mobile gamers are hyped to enjoy the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) soon. The Early Access of the game can be downloaded by Android mobile gamers from the Play Store.

BGMI has multiplayer game modes. Players looking for more shooting games like BGMI should explore the games in the list below.

Also read: How to create a clan in BGMI with cool and unique name

Games like BGMI with multiplayer modes

1) Garena Free Fire – Rampage

Image via WallpaperAccess

Free Fire is also a battle royale game like BGMI that players can enjoy with their friends. The ultimate objective of mobile gamers is to be the last person standing.

Players can connect with their friends online and take part in Clash Squad and Battle Royale matches in the title. The game also has a wide range of characters that mobile gamers can choose from.

Download it from here.

2) Call of Duty Mobile - Season 5: In Deep Water

Image via WallpaperAccess

The shooter title has a dedicated Multiplayer mode where players can have a fun time playing. Battle Royale matches featuring 100 players will surely remind players of BGMI.

The Team Deathmatch mode is a popular choice where two teams of four players each fight out for their survival. The game has a great selection of weapons that players can choose from.

Download it from here.

Also read: 40 best BGMI user ID names for new Battlegrounds Mobile India players

3) Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

The realistic weapons of this title will definitely remind players of BGMI. This shooting game gives players the freedom to create their own custom game.

There are multiple multiplayer battles that players can be a part of. Team battle, Deathmatch, Team Bomb Battle, Duel, etc are a few of the game modes that the game offers.

Download it from here.

4) MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game – Made in India

Image via MaskGun FPS (YouTube)

Like BGMI, this game has a good collection of weapons, like snipers, machine guns, etc. Players can take their pick from over 40 modern guns.

Players can invite their friends online to enjoy Team Deathmatch, Rumble, MOD mode and more. Mobile gamers can complete missions and achievements to level up in the game.

Download it from here.

Also read: 50 best creative BGMI clan names for new users

5. Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

Mobile gamers can join or host private games in this shooting title. Players can choose from any one of the three exciting modes – Defuse, Team Deathmatch, and Gun Game, that the game offers.

Like BGMI, the main objective of players is survival. Mobile gamers can also take part in Quick Games and Ranked Games in this title.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: How to find cool clan names for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Edited by Srijan Sen