Warzone's Vondel map to introduce dynamic fog for the first time

The fourth season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is almost here, with the game being renamed "Warzone" from here on. The new update is bringing in plenty of content, including Vondel, a new Resurgence map located in Amsterdam, Netherlands, that will also support DMZ at launch. The map has new features expected to change the Battle Royale dynamics.

Dynamic Fog is one of the new mechanics coming to the game with Vondel and is exclusive to the new map. It will be available in both game modes, including Resurgence and DMZ.

How will Dynamic Fog work in Warzone's Vondel?

Due to Vondel’s location, its subject to certain inclement conditions that can allow the fog to roll into Vondel at different density levels, creating new gameplay opportunities. While a clear sky is the most likely, keep an eye on the weather… FORECAST UPDATE IN YOUR AREA 🌫️Due to Vondel’s location, its subject to certain inclement conditions that can allow the fog to roll into Vondel at different density levels, creating new gameplay opportunities. While a clear sky is the most likely, keep an eye on the weather… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… FORECAST UPDATE IN YOUR AREA 🌫️Due to Vondel’s location, its subject to certain inclement conditions that can allow the fog to roll into Vondel at different density levels, creating new gameplay opportunities. While a clear sky is the most likely, keep an eye on the weather… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Esa3Z3CTl7

Raven Software, in collaboration with Treyarch Studios and Infinity Ward, has created the new Dynamic Fog technology in Modern Warfare 2, allowing players to "feel more ingrained" in the new map, Vondel. The new feature will change how players go through their firefights and plan their attacks differently.

According to the developers in the latest blog post highlighting all the new content coming with Season 4:

"Because Vondel is built atop a network of canals and is technically below sea level, this location is subject to fog during certain inclement weather conditions. Initial intel suggests that fog could be present during DMZ infiltrations, as well as on very rare instances in other game modes."

Even though this feature is being added to Vondel, it does not mean that fog will be present in each of the Resurgence or DMZ matches. The typical weather for the Dutch map is sunny with a sprinkle of clouds, but there is also the possibility of fog being present, making it difficult to spot enemies at long ranges.

New Warzone map Vondel with Resurgence and DMZ at launch

Six additional MP maps across various modes

New season of Warzone and MWII Ranked Play Everything you need to know about Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII is hereNew Warzone map Vondel with Resurgence and DMZ at launchSix additional MP maps across various modesNew season of Warzone and MWII Ranked Play Everything you need to know about Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII is here 👉 bit.ly/S04-Roadmap🏠 New Warzone map Vondel with Resurgence and DMZ at launch📍 Six additional MP maps across various modes📈 New season of Warzone and MWII Ranked Play https://t.co/JckDzS4X5l

In rare instances, the fog in Vondel will be so dense that it will also make it hard to notice enemies at medium ranges. Moreover, matches can start with clear weather before fog appears during the middle of the game, changing one's gameplay style accordingly.

Season 4 of Warzone is scheduled to release on June 14 on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

