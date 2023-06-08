When will Warzone's Vondel map go live?

Call of Duty recently unveiled its upcoming map Vondel for Warzone. It will feature Resurgence, Lockdown LTM, and DMZ game modes upon launch, followed by battle royale modes during Season 4. Vondel is based in the Netherlands and will feature real-life locations that players from the country could relate to. Based on official sources, players could get their hands on the map in Season 4.

Call of Duty recently announced the Season 4 roadmap for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The upcoming update is set to bring a host of new additions and changes to the two titles. One of the most significant changes this time around is the renaming of Warzone 2 to Warzone.

However, that's not all the upcoming season has in store. The Season 4 update will also introduce the return of Nikto (from Modern Warfare 2019). That said, this article will look at various aspects of the new map, Vondel.

When is Vondel coming to Warzone?

Vondel will arrive in Call of Duty: Warzone with the launch of Season 4, i.e., June 14, 2023. Since this map will host all game modes, it is designed to be medium-sized, falling between Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. This is reflected in the number of players it can support in each mode. For instance, in the DMZ mode, the map can hold up to 18 players. In Resurgence, it can host 72 players.

Beenox, the creator of Rebirth Island, is developing the map. Hence, players can expect a similar flow of pace and gameplay on Vondel. According to the official blog, it will feature many condensed and tightly packed areas facilitating close and medium-range combat. Moreover, emphasis has been given to verticality.

Unlike Ashika Island, which is on a remote island, Vondel will be based in a city with urban areas. As a result, there will be many locations for players to discover and secrets to uncover.

Although the locations or the POIs on the map are yet to be discussed in detail, Call of Duty has shared a few of them. These include the medieval Castle from the Saxon times, an abandoned Zoo, a Greek Revival–styled City Hall, and a Soccer Stadium, to name a few. The developers have mentioned that players can expect 15 unique POIs on the map.

Presently, this is all that's known about the release date of the new map Vondel. Follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section for more exciting news about Call of Duty's titles.

