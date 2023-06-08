What is the Assault on Vondel event in Warzone?

Assault on Vondel is an upcoming limited-time event in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 (now renamed Warzone). As the name suggests, this forthcoming event will be exclusive to the map Vondel. Just like with previous events in the game, players must complete various challenges therein to earn rewards. These rewards are, however, not exclusive to the player themselves and can be earned for the entire community as well.

Call of Duty recently unveiled everything that's coming with Season 4. The update is set to bring a plethora of additions and changes. One of the major highlights of this update is the renaming of Warzone 2 to Warzone. Apart from this, Season 4 will add a new map called Vondel. But that's not all. Players will be able to get their hands on new weapons, spawn into new maps, play as new Operators, and more.

While these additions and changes are certainly interesting, the Assault on Vondel event has fans excited.

When does Assault on Vondel begin in Warzone?

Based on Call of Duty's official blog, Assault on Vondel will go live with the Season 4 update, i.e., June 14, 2023, and will run until July 7, 2023. The event will be executed in stages, opening up new features in the game, such as the autonomous Taxicabs (which will be accessible once Stage 1 is completed), the Reinforcement Flare Field Upgrade, Favorite Supply Box, and more.

The context of the event is also quite interesting. According to the blog, Nikto, an Operator from Modern Warfare, is returning to Vondel. Based on the game's lore, he was last seen with the CIA operatives to hunt Victor Zakhaev in Verdansk.

Nikto, along with his soldiers, is taking over Vondel. Players must fight against his army to prevent their annexation of the map. To win this fight against Nikto and his forces, players will have to participate in the event and complete the challenges.

Upon successful completion of challenges, participants will be granted medals, which can then be used to unlock rewards for themselves as well as the community. As for the rewards, details are limited at the moment. However, Call of Duty has revealed the final item that the community can earn together is the Tonfa Melee weapon, along with the “Lion’s Share” Weapon Blueprint.

This is all there is to know about the Assault on Vondel event in Call of Duty: Warzone. The upcoming update has a lot in its store for fans of Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale title alike.

New Warzone map Vondel with Resurgence and DMZ at launch

Six additional MP maps across various modes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ Season 4 will launch on June 14, 2023. The update will be available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

