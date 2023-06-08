Call of Duty Warzone's new Vondel map showcased at Summer Game Fest 2023

The Summer Game Fest 2023 has presented Call of Duty Warzone's new Vondel map, which is arriving in this title's Season 4 patch. According to this game's official blog, this inclusion is larger than Ashika Island but is smaller in dimensions compared to Al Mazrah. Vondel is set in the Netherlands and will act both as a Resurgence map and a DMZ exclusion zone.

The Summer Game Fest has given the playerbase a first look at WZ2's Vondel map. As such, let's explore what it has to offer.

Call of Duty Warzone Vondel map: POIs, terrain, and more

As revealed during the Summer Game Fest 2023, this new Call of Duty Warzone Vondel inclusion grants players a varied terrain to explore. From a medieval castle to a huge soccer stadium, its various points of interest will allow players to engage in intense gunfights. The Central Station POI, in particular, will make many gamers feel nostalgic about Verdansk's Train Station.

Alongside POIs, the map is filled with densely packed townhouses, cafes, and a variety of other locales where players will get to participate in fierce close-range gunfights. The rooftops of the closely packed buildings will provide avenues for parkouring, and smart players are expected to make full use of this overhead corridor to quickly reposition themselves.

Another aspect of this map, which was highlighted in the reveal, is its extensive canal network. Because of this aspect, both over and underwater gunfights will be a common sight on Vondel. On this map, the upcoming Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV) will be your primary means of transportation.

When does Vondel go live in Call of Duty Warzone?

According to the official announcement, Vondel will be available right from the launch of Season 4. Players will be able to access the new map when the seasonal update goes live on June 14, 9 am PT.

Is Vondel free-to-play in Call of Duty Warzone?

Yes, Vondel will be free-to-play in Season 4. Just like Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, players won't need to own Modern Warfare 2 to experience this new map.

