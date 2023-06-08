Ranked Play is the main competitive battle royale experience for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players. This aspect is becoming even more exciting, thanks to the new Season 4 patch update. With the launch of ranked play in the last season, the developers of the title wanted to deliver a competitive but fair environment and a better gameplay experience.

This article takes a look at how ranked play in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has improved with Season 4.

All you need to know about Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S04-Roadmap



New Warzone map Vondel with Resurgence and DMZ at launch

Six additional MP maps across various modes

New season of Warzone and MWII Ranked Play Everything you need to know about Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII is hereNew Warzone map Vondel with Resurgence and DMZ at launchSix additional MP maps across various modesNew season of Warzone and MWII Ranked Play Everything you need to know about Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII is here 👉 bit.ly/S04-Roadmap🏠 New Warzone map Vondel with Resurgence and DMZ at launch📍 Six additional MP maps across various modes📈 New season of Warzone and MWII Ranked Play https://t.co/JckDzS4X5l

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Ranked Play was introduced in the previous season. The new game mode won over the gaming community despite not even getting a full season to itself.

Ranked Play is now back again, for the whole season this time.

Players should note that at the end of every season, they will be knocked back to the lowest Tier One Division, where they ended the previous season. So, if you finished the last season on Diamond II, you will start the new season on Platinum I. However, players from the highest division of the ranked mode will restart their season from Diamond I.

Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – The rewards

Two High Romeo A.K.A “MitchKillz” @MitchKillz Loving the MCPR 300 in Call of Duty Warzone ranked play Loving the MCPR 300 in Call of Duty Warzone ranked play 💨 https://t.co/1zjBvFhotv

There are two different types of Ranked Play modes in the game: Multiplayer Ranked Play and Battle Royale Ranked Play. Listed below are the rewards waiting for you in both the Ranked Play modes of the game.

The Multiplayer Ranked Mode rewards

‘Season 04 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker for 5 Wins

‘Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k’ Weapon Blueprint for 10 Wins

‘Please Rotate’ Weapon Charm for 25 Wins

‘Lock it Down’ Large Weapon Decal for 50 Wins

‘MWII Ranked Play Season 04’ Loading Screen for 75 Wins

‘MWII Season 04 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo for 100 Wins

The Battle Royale Ranked Play rewards

There are two different types of rewards for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Ranked Play in Battle Royale mode:

Placement Challenges

Finish ‘Top 15’ 25 Times for ‘Cash Out’ Large Decal

for ‘Cash Out’ Large Decal Finish ‘Top 5’ 25 Times for Pro Issue Lachman Sub Blueprint

for Pro Issue Lachman Sub Blueprint Finish 1st Place for ‘Team Wipe’ Weapon Charm

Kill and Assist Challenges

Get 25 Kills or Assists to get the ‘WZ Season 04 Competitor’ Sticker

to get the ‘WZ Season 04 Competitor’ Sticker Get 250 Kills or Assists to get ‘WZ Ranked Play Season 04’ Loading Screen

to get ‘WZ Ranked Play Season 04’ Loading Screen Get 1000 Kills or Assists to get ‘WZ Season 04 Ranked Veteran’ Camo

Earning rewards and Top 250

Players can also earn rewards based on the highest division they reach during a season. Those finishing in the Top 250 in Season 04 will receive a one-of-a-kind Calling Card Emblem as a reward, which gives them bragging rights until the start of the next season.

This covers almost everything about the new features and changes made in Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes