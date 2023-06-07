Warzone 2's new leak teases the return of the Haunting event

A new leak regarding Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has surfaced in the gaming community, and by the looks of it, the fan-favorite Haunting event might make a grand return to the battle royale. Popular Call of Duty news channel Task Force Leakers 141 posted a short video on their Twitter account with the caption, "The Haunting is returning #Warzone2."

However, the post has since been deleted from their account, possibly due to a copyright issue. Previously, the account has revealed major leaks regarding Warzone 2, most of which turned out to be true. Hence, based on their track record, the return of the fan-favorite event in the battle royale is plausible.

What is the Haunting event and could it make a return in Warzone 2?

For those unfamiliar with the Haunting event, it is a celebration of Halloween within Call of Duty. This event was first introduced as The Haunting of Verdansk in Warzone. After gaining massive popularity in its first iteration, Activision has reintroduced the event each year.

Usually, the event lets you play as zombies in the battle royale. After getting killed, you redeploy as a zombie and use different attributes. The basic goal of the game remains the same - the last team alive wins the match.

With this year's Halloween drawing near, there is a high probability that Activision will reintroduce the fan-favorite event in the game's current iteration. While details regarding the information are sparse at the moment, we might have to wait a while to get any official confirmation. The leak being from a trusted informer in the community certainly bodes well for it being true.

Warzone 2 is also receiving a brand new map named Vondel with the release of Season 4. Activision is yet to reveal anything major about the map, but based on several leaks, the map will be based in Amsterdam with an urban landscape.

To learn about more news and leaks regarding Warzone 2, follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

Poll : 0 votes