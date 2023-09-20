How to get the Zombie Ghost Operator skin in MW2 and Warzone

Ghost gets a makeover in MW2 and Warzone with the Zombie Ghost Operator skin right in time for the Halloween season. In the recent Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Cinematic trailer, Call of Duty announced a new skin for the fan-favorite operator, giving the character a scary appearance. The skin will be available in the two titles right after the Season 6 update goes live.

Ghost is a popular and beloved character in the Call of Duty series. He was initially featured in the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009), and since then, the character has developed a huge fanbase thanks to his stoic demeanor and witty jokes.

Because of his popularity, in the rebooted MW2, he has been portrayed as the face of the game. Needless to say, he is a playable character in the multiplayer and has countless skins to his name.

That said, one more skin is about to join the wardrobe, but this time, setting him up for a true horror fest.

Guide to unlocking the Zombie Ghost Operator skin in MW2 and Warzone

You can now unlock the Zombie Ghost Operator skin in MW2 and Warzone by pre-ordering Modern Warfare 3. The offer is applicable for all versions of the game, be it the Standard, Cross-Gen Bundle, or Vault Edition, the only condition being they must be digital pre-orders. Once pre-ordered, it will be instantaneously available in the games. However, there is a slight catch.

If pre-ordered right now, you won't be able to use the skin till the beginning of the Season 6 update, which drops on September 27, 2023. On the other hand, if you pre-order Modern Warfare 3 after September 27, you can use it right after the purchase is confirmed.

Once acquired, Zombie Ghost Operator skin will be available to use in Warzone 2, MW2, and Modern Warfare 3 as well when it arrives on November 10, 2023.

Call of Duty appears to be gearing up for their upcoming Haunting of Al Mazrah and Haunting of Verdansk events, which are rumored to kick off in Season 6. A Zombie Ghost Operator would fit into the mix, creating an eerie atmosphere that these events provide.

That covers everything about acquiring the Zombie Ghost Operator skin in MW2 and Warzone. Fans looking forward to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies must tune into the Call of Duty Next event, which is set to kick off on October 5, 2023. The event will not only showcase Zombies gameplay but also Multiplayer, the new Warzone map, and WZ Mobile.

Until then, fans can join in on the action in the Season 5 Reloaded update of Modern Warfare 2 and WZ. The update is currently live for PC (via Battle.net and Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.