Modern Warfare 3 Zombies reveal: Date, where to watch, and more

For those anticipating Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, the wait is nearly over. Although the mode was announced long back, details pertaining to it were limited. Even on the official Call of Duty blog, only a short section was dedicated to the mode without going in-depth, leaving fans of the zombie mode unsatisfied. Fortunately, they will be able to catch gameplay of their favorite mode along with a host of other details in just a few weeks at the Call of Duty Next event.

MW3 will be the first game in the Modern Warfare (original and rebooted) series to feature a Zombies mode. According to the COD blog, the mode will offer players an open-world experience in the largest zombie map seen so far.

As for the story, the details are quite vague, but it is said to be based on the Dark Aether Zombies, set in the Modern Warfare series. With all the details disclosed so far, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies should provide an experience like never before in the series' history.

When will the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies gameplay be revealed?

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will be revealed on October 5, 2023, in the Call of Duty Next event. The event will be live-streamed for fans to catch the reveal worldwide simultaneously without missing out on any crucial intel. According to third-party reports, the community will also be able to beta-test the mode before its official release, which is November 10, 2023.

Call of Duty Next is the premier showcase event for Modern Warfare 3. The event will provide a sneak peek into the new features of the upcoming title's multiplayer mode, Zombies, Campaign, and more.

Along with MW3, Next will also host a stage to share the latest developments in Warzone 2 (with the possibility of a first look at the new BR map of Las Almas) and Warzone Mobile.

Where to watch the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies reveal

Gamers and fans can catch the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies reveal live on the official Call of Duty YouTube and Twitch channels. Although the exact timings are currently unknown, the previous year's Call of Duty Next event went live at 9 am PT, which could also be the same time this year.

The next day of the event, Modern Warfare 3's Multiplayer beta testing phase will kick off, giving players the opportunity to try out the title ahead of its launch.

That covers everything there is to know about the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies reveal date and how to watch it as soon as it goes live.