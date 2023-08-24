Modern Warfare 3 Open beta: Release date and time for all regions

Modern Warfare 3 Open beta is just around the corner. Following its Campaign gameplay reveal at Gamescom 2023, the hype the title has generated is surreal. Right after the presentation concluded, the Open beta dates along with details about the Call of Duty Next event were announced. During the Open beta, players will get to experience everything that MW3 has to offer.

It will feature core game modes as well as Ground War, maps from the original Modern Warfare 2, and a plethora of loadouts to pick from. Moreover, they can experiment with the updated slide canceling technique, Tac Stance, and more.

The Open beta for MW3 will be accessible on all platforms - Windows PC (via Steam and Battle.net), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. For fans eagerly anticipating to give Modern Warfare 3 a go, this article will take a closer look at the release date and time for the game's beta test.

When does the Modern Warfare 3 Open beta go live?

Modern Warfare 3 Open beta will kick off on October 6, 2023. It will be conducted in two phases. The first phase (Weekend 1) will be exclusive to PlayStation users only. In the second phase (Weekend 2), all players, irrespective of their platform, will be able to play. Here's a detailed list of all the important dates that Call of Duty has set for the Open beta phases:

Weekend 1

October 6 - October 7: PlayStation Early Access (Only for players who pre-ordered the game).

PlayStation Early Access (Only for players who pre-ordered the game). October 8 - October 10: PlayStation only (Open to all players).

Weekend 2

October 12 - October 13: Xbox and PC Early Access (Only for players who pre-ordered the game) | Open for all PlayStation users.

Xbox and PC Early Access (Only for players who pre-ordered the game) | Open for all PlayStation users. October 14 - October 16: Open to all players.

Although the beta kicks off on October 6, depending on the region you currently reside in, the date might change by a day. Hence, for the exact timings, here is when the Modern Warfare 3 beta goes live around the globe:

US West Coast (PDT): October 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM

October 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM US East Coast (EDT): October 6, 2023, at 1:00 PM

October 6, 2023, at 1:00 PM London, United Kingdom (BST): October 6, 2023, at 6:00 PM

October 6, 2023, at 6:00 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST): October 7, 2023, at 3:00 AM

October 7, 2023, at 3:00 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST): October 7, 2023, at 2:00 AM

October 7, 2023, at 2:00 AM Mumbai, India (IST): October 6, 2023, at 10:30 PM

October 6, 2023, at 10:30 PM Moscow, Russia (MSK): October 6, 2023, at 8:00 PM

October 6, 2023, at 8:00 PM Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT): October 6, 2023, at 2:00 PM

October 6, 2023, at 2:00 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST): October 6, 2023, at 7:00 PM

October 6, 2023, at 7:00 PM Honolulu, Hawaii (HST): October 6, 2023, at 7:00 AM (Same day)

That covers all the specific dates and times for the MW3 Open beta. Fans looking forward to the title must tune into the Call of Duty Next event on October 5, 2023, to witness the multiplayer gameplay reveal, the latest updates on Warzone, and a lot more.