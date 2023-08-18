Modern Warfare 3 open beta confirmed: Release date, how to play, and more

Modern Warfare 3 is set to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors by providing an open beta period before its official release on November 10, 2023. Players will be able to enjoy the game's offering before the actual release. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that PlayStation users will get privileged early access compared to other platforms.

Following the successful MW3 reveal event, an extended gameplay teaser has greatly heightened fan interest, increasing anticipation for the upcoming beta period. This article thoroughly covers the schedule and availability details for the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 beta, ensuring users are well-informed about the launch dates and access methods.

Modern Warfare 3 beta dates and timing

Call of Duty has officially revealed that Modern Warfare 3 will have an open beta. Furthermore, they claim that regardless of the MW3 edition you pre-order, including every digital and physical version, you will be granted early access to the Open beta.

There will be multiple ways to play the Open Beta:

The early access open beta period will be available exclusively for preorder customers

The free access open beta for every player

The open beta will be available for free and will support all platforms, including Windows, PlayStation, and Xbox. The beta will be hosted over two consecutive playable weekends. However, the exact dates are not revealed yet, so players must wait for additional information.

However, from the information leaked by Insider Gaming, the MW3 beta will most likely be scheduled on Friday, October 6, at 10 am PT. The complete breakdown is listed below:

First weekend: Exclusive to PlayStation users (PS4 and PS5)

Early access open beta (Preorder customers) - October 6-7

Open Beta (All players) - October 8-10

Second Weekend: All Platforms (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5)

Early access open beta (Preorder customers) - October 12-13

Open Beta (All players) - October 14-16

How to play Modern Warfare 3 open beta

To access the open beta, the steps will vary according to how you pre-order the game. For digital edition preorder customers, you will not require any Beta Code and can automatically access your Open Beta Early Access.

However, for physical edition preorder customers, you will receive a Beta Code via email or printed receipt at the point of sale at your retailer.

That covers everything provided thus far, and players should remain patient as more information will be revealed soon. Tune into Sportskeeda for more updates surrounding Modern Warfare 3.