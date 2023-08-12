Modern Warfare 3 beta to be available for PlayStation before Xbox and PC

According to a recent reveal, PlayStation users will enjoy early access to play Modern Warfare 3 beta beforehand compared to Xbox and PC users. The anticipation for the title's release grows by the day in the community, given that little information has been revealed thus far. The worldwide reveal event within Warzone is scheduled for August 17, and it is expected to offer an exceptional experience that will exceed expectations.

This article seeks to give thorough insights into the Modern Warfare 3 beta's PlayStation-exclusive early release, ensuring gamers are fully aware of this exciting opportunity.

PlayStation users will get access to the Modern Warfare 3 beta before Xbox and PC users

MW3 beta to release early on PlayStation (Image via Twitter/Call of Duty Hub)

On August 11, 2023, the Sony Arabic YouTube channel revealed a crucial update: the Modern Warfare 3 beta would be available on PlayStation before Xbox and PC platforms. The YouTube video accompanying it was in Arabic, but @BKTOOR_, a CoD content creator on Twitter, translated it to show the phrase "Play the Demo first on PlayStation."

It has been revealed that Modern Warfare 3 beta will be available on PlayStation at least five days before any other platform. However, you must pre-order the game to receive the early access benefit.

Although a Call of Duty official announcement is still pending, the information, which originated from the official PlayStation Arabic YouTube channel, seems credible. Therefore, PlayStation fans eager to play the MW3 beta early are advised to pre-order the game.

Players on other platforms can become frustrated as a result of the exclusive early access announcement for PlayStation users. However, the news indisputably indicates exciting opportunities for PlayStation fans, allowing them to enjoy the upcoming game ahead of other platforms.

The reveal teaser for the infamous antagonist Makarov and a glimpse at their favorite level, Verdansk, have already had the community buzzing. Players are eagerly awaiting its debut as anticipation has grown. Fans should stay tuned for the upcoming Operation Shadow Siege event, which will give further details about MW3, on August 17, 2023, at 10:30 am PT.