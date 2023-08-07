Will Modern Warfare 3 come to PS4 and Xbox One?

Activision has finally announced the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise: Modern Warfare 3. Arriving as the successor, its campaign will follow the events of Modern Warfare 2, with Makarov as the main antagonist, as hinted by the last scene of the game. Notably, stories from each Warzone cutscene and Raid episode are taken into consideration.

Task Force 141, led by Captain Price, will fight the leader of a rogue faction in the Russian Ultranationalist party leader as he tries to execute his evil plans. However, will the upcoming game arrive on older generation consoles, including PlayStation 4 and Xbox One? This article will cover all the necessary details.

Which platforms is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 releasing on?

It has been made clear that Modern Warfare 3 will be built on the same engine as Modern Warfare 2, allowing it to be available across both generations of consoles, including current-gen and last-gen. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, the title will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Battle.net and Steam).

Furthermore, Modern Warfare 3 will also be integrated into Warzone 2, replicating the steps taken for previous titles such as Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, and Warzone 1. All the guns and vehicles from the new game will be added to the Battle Royale title, along with a rumored full-scale map.

The teaser trailer for Modern Warfare 3 was recently released by the publishers and features Captain Price and Vladamir Makarov, with the former stating:

"Never bury your enemies alive."

The official release date for the game has also been revealed to be Friday, November 10, 2023.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Previously leaked key dates for MW3 include



Beta Weekend 1 (PS only) - 10/6/23

Beta Weekend 2 - 10/12/23

Campaign Early Access - 11/2/23

Season 1 + New Warzone Map - 12/5/23 Modern Warfare III is officially confirmed to release on November 10th just as previous leaks stated.Previously leaked key dates for MW3 includeBeta Weekend 1 (PS only) - 10/6/23Beta Weekend 2 - 10/12/23Campaign Early Access - 11/2/23Season 1 + New Warzone Map - 12/5/23 pic.twitter.com/ksRjpaLKoO

A lot of details about the game have also been leaked, including the return of slide canceling, reload canceling, unsuppressed weapons revealing your position on the mini-map, and more.

A reveal event in Warzone 2 for the new title is also scheduled for August 17 in the DMZ mode. Everything about it has been gleaned from an official prompt:

"Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late. Stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more details about the upcoming reveal.”

Until then, fans can continue playing Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.