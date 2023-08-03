Modern Warfare 3 reveal event in Warzone 2: Expected start date, How to join and more

Call of Duty will officially host the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event in Warzone 2 Season 5. As the Season 5 update went live on August 2nd, the community expected the event to get live immediately. Sadly, we'll have to wait a bit more to see how Activision unfolds Call of Duty 2023 in the battle royale. Nonetheless, we do have a bit of speculation and some details regarding the event.

If you are looking for when the reveal event begins and how to participate in this, read below.

When does the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event begin?

As the limited-time event was not mentioned in Season 5 patch notes, it can be expected to come with the mid-season update. Based on the usual seasonal cycle, the mid-season update for Warzone 2 should arrive on August 30th.

While we are yet to receive more information regarding the grand reveal, it can be speculated to happen somewhere around the first week of September.

How to join Modern Warfare 3 reveal event in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty has not revealed much information regarding participation in this event. However, the image in the overview hints at the event in the Zaya Observatory area. Here is what was stated in the official blog,

Drop into Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023 in a limited-time event. Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late. Stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more details about the upcoming reveal.

Players will play as the Shadow Company to fight the Konni forces (A private military organization) to secure a specific objective. As a reward, players will be able to get a closer look at the upcoming title.

What can we expect from the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event?

It is unclear how Call of Duty will reveal Modern Warfare 3. However, given how Call of Duty: Vanguard was revealed in Warzone back in the day, it should be a similar event. Upon completing your objectives, you might get a cinematic overview of how the game is going to be.

This is still speculation, and we'll update readers as soon as we have more information. For similar news regarding Call of Duty, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.