All new weapons coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will see the addition of six new weapons. These include two new Assault Rifles, a Sniper Rifle, an SMG, a Sidearm, and a Melee weapon. They will all be available in both titles at no extra cost and can be unlocked by either completing in-game challenges or directly via the S5 Battle Pass.

The Season 5 update for MW2 and WZ2 has plenty of content. Apart from the six new weapons, the upcoming season will see six new Operators prior to the mid-season update, two new vehicles, four new maps, and the MW3 reveal event.

That said, weapons are certainly an essential part of the Call of Duty experience. This article will take a closer look at all the new weapons that will be added to the games in S5.

FR Avancer, Carrack .300, and four more weapons to come to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 in Season 5

Among the six weapons that will arrive in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 5, only three have been officially revealed. These include the FR Avancer Assault Rifle, the Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle, and the M13C Assault Rifle. The other three weapons will come to the games late in the season. Little is known about them at the moment.

The FR Avancer and Carrack .300 will be available at the launch of Season 5 and will be unlockable through the S5 Battle Pass for free. The M13C Assault Rifle will be accessible in-season, although the exact requirements for unlocking it aren't disclosed at the moment.

Here's everything that players need to know about them:

FR Avancer Assault Rifle

FR Advancer in Season 5 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The FR Advancer will be a revamped version of the iconic FFAR from the Black Ops Cold War. Just like its original iteration, the Advancer will be a bullpup AR that boasts a high fire rate and exceptional mobility stats. It is designed for mid-range engagements and will shred enemies at such ranges. But it will also have a difficult-to-control recoil, which might make it a nuisance for some.

Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle

Carrack .300 in Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The Carrack .300 is a bullpup Sniper Rifle designed for quickly annihilating targets at a distance, thanks to its fast fire rate and semi-automatic fire mode. It is curated keeping excellent handling and stability attributes in mind, making it suitable for aggression.

Its one-shot potential in Warzone 2 is not clear at the moment, but it is confirmed to be able to take down enemies in Modern Warfare 2 with a single shot to the upper torso.

M13C Assault Rifle

M13C in Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The M13C Assault Rifle will be available in-season, and according to the official Call of Duty blog, it will be a .300 BLK counterpart to the M13B. The weapon will be suitable for both mid-range and close-range combat in the game and be wielded as a Sniper Support.

But that's not all, a SMG, a Sidearm, and a Melee Weapon will also be joining Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 5. As per the official blog, the SMG will come equipped with a suppressor and will be ideal for stealth. The Sidearm will be designed for mid-range combat. Finally, the new Melee Weapon will likely be a Pickaxe, as hinted in the blog.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 will go live on August 2, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.