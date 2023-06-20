Best M13B loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The M13B is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The gun was a part of the Season 1 update. At launch, the rifle wasn't that popular. While it does come with easy-to-control recoil, it wasn't known for its high damage output. However, as new updates arrived, the weapon received several buffs and is currently one of the best Assault Rifles to use in the game.

That said, the Season 4 update introduced several changes to Warzone 2. One of the most significant changes was the increased base health. Due to this change, it now requires more ammo and time to kill an enemy.

Hence, it has now become necessary for players to update their previous loadouts to maintain their viability. Considering the changes in the latest Warzone 2 update, and the strengths and weaknesses of the M13B, this guide will take a closer look at its best class setup, best attachments, and more.

What is the best class setup for the M13B in Warzone 2?

Before getting started with the best M13B class setup, it is essential to know the area it excels at and the areas it isn't the best. One of M13B's strengths is its low recoil. This makes the Assault Rifle extremely easy to use, especially in medium and long-range engagements, which are inevitable in Warzone 2.

When it comes to its weakness, it's the damage at range. However, while it sounds counter-intuitive, the M13B actually excels at long-range. This is because its low recoil allows players to hit their shots on the targets at long distances.

That said, if players use this weapon in their class, it is advised to go with a Shotgun in the secondary slot for close-range encounters. The ideal Perks would be Overkill, Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert. As for the Equipment, users are suggested to use Smoke Grenades and Semtex.

However, without any attachments, the M13B won't deliver the best results. The section below covers the best attachments for the M13B in Warzone 2.

What are the best attachments for the M13B?

The M13B is currently one of the best Assault Rifles to use in Warzone 2. The gun is highly mobile for an Assault Rifle and delivers fantastic long-range results. That said, it isn't without flaws. As already mentioned earlier, it isn't a heavy hitter. Moreover, with the new health increment, its low damage has become more of an issue.

Keeping its weaknesses and strengths in mind, here are the best attachments for the M13B:

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

The Aim OP-V4 is one of the best optical sights in the game at the moment. It is clean and precise, providing players with a clear vision of the targets. The 14" Bruen Echelon boosts the damage range and bullet velocity, which mitigates its damage issues at longer ranges.

Harbinger D20 is a silencer that suppresses gunshots. But that's not all. It also increases the damage range and bullet velocity. FTAC Ripper 56 stabilizes the aim, which further improves accuracy at range.

Finally, the 60-Round Mag. After the latest update, this has become a significant attachment. It ensures that players don't have to reload their weapons in the middle of an intense gunfight.

How to unlock the M13B in Warzone 2?

The M13B wasn't a launch weapon; you must manually unlock it. But to do so, you will have to drop into DMZ. Therein, you will have to find the Chemist. Upon eliminating him, the Chemist will drop the M13B.

Once acquired, you must equip the weapon and exfiltrate safely with it. This will unlock the M13B in the battle royale title and Modern Warfare 2.

This is all there is to know about the best M13B loadout in Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes