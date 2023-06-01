Top 5 assault rifles to use in Warzone 2's DMZ

A well-crafted assault rifle loadout is an effective choice for tackling the various challenges in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2. This hybrid PvP/PvE mode presents players with several threats and challenges. Among these challenges, the primary concern will be opponents who hinder you from accomplishing your objectives and successfully extracting from the area. However, utilizing a carefully customized assault rifle loadout can significantly aid you in overcoming these challenges and improving your chances of success.

Having the right weapon goes a long way to ensuring that you can fight back against your enemies, and an assault rifle is arguably the best type of weapon to bring to each DMZ deployment due to its ease of use and adaptability.

5 powerful assault rifle loadouts in Warzone 2

With the short time-to-kill (TTK) in Warzone 2 and in DMZ, equipping a gun that has a high rate of fire and decent damage output grants you an edge against opponents. The raw stats of each assault rifle already give them an advantage in this regard.

It's important to note that the assault rifles in the game differ from one another in significant ways, so you'll have to consider the base stats of a weapon and select one that complements your playstyle. You should also take advantage of gunsmithing to fine-tune and craft a tailor-made assault rifle that caters to your every need.

Since there are so many options for assault rifles in the game, it can be quite overwhelming to choose one to build a loadout around. This article provides a list of the best assault rifles in Warzone 2 to help you make a decision.

5) Kastov 545

The Kastov 545 has the second-worst recoil among assault rifles in the game. It makes up for this glaring weakness by providing a high rate of fire and great damage. The high recoil can be easily addressed by using the aim down sight (ADS) feature for more precise shots.

During medium to long-range engagements, the recoil can be compensated for by firing in short quick bursts and having attachments that increase the weapon's recoil control. You can look to add an underbarrel, rear grip, barrel, or laser attachment to help mitigate the lack of control that this weapon has during sustained gunfire.

4) Chimera

The best feature of the Chimera is its built-in suppressor. Those who prefer to deal with their opponents stealthily will be pleased to know that they do not have to use up one of their five modification slots to add a silencer, provided they don't change its default barrel.

This AR has a significantly better recoil rating than the Kastov 545. In fact, the only area where the Kastov 545 does better than the Chimera is range. This weapon is able to handle sustained gunfire during close to medium-range engagements very well. Adding a bigger magazine will increase the time between reloads, making this weapon formidable in close-range combat as well.

3) TAQ-56

The TAQ platform in Warzone 2 has a great selection of weapons, and its assault rifle variant is no different. The TAQ-56 has better range and accuracy compared to some of the other weapons in its class. On top of all that, it provides great damage, making it an ideal weapon to use in a variety of situations.

Like the other guns on this list, the TAQ-56 has great customization options. One of the more interesting modifications that can be added to this weapon is the Hellscream 40mm. This is a grenade launcher that can be easily unlocked by leveling up the Victus XMR to level 6. Attaching this to the TAQ-56 adds more power to an already powerful gun.

2) ISO Hemlock

The ISO Hemlock was recently introduced to the game when Season 3 was introduced. This assault rifle immediately set itself apart with its potential to have almost no recoil. In medium to long-range engagements, having a weapon with easy-to-control recoil when firing in full auto is a huge advantage. At close range, a zero recoil gun can absolutely obliterate enemies.

Adding a larger magazine like the 45 Round mag helps you stay in a gunfight longer, and adding an optic with a variable zoom or several levels of magnification will increase the ISO Hemlock's versatility even further.

1) M4

Perhaps the most popular weapon on this list, this assault rifle has been around and can be found in every period appropriate Call of Duty title. It remains a favorite in Warzone 2, and for good reason. Due to its fantastic base stats, the M4 can adapt to almost any situation in DMZ.

This assault rifle has great range, high mobility, and sufficient damage output. Its reliability and extreme versatility makes it a deadly weapon to include in a loadout, even when being handled by an inexperienced user. The M4 is available to all users immediately, even when they are new to the game.

The M4, like the other weapons on this list, can be customized to your heart's content. It is good to start an M4 loadout with an optic to help make precise shots even when firing at long-range targets. Adding an extended mag gives you an advantage during extended gunfights. There are so many possibilities when it comes to using this assault rifle, and there is almost always an attachment that will suit your needs.

Assault rifles are the perfect weapon due to their viability in almost any situation. Having an assault rifle with the right attachments and modifications equipped goes a long way in helping you become the last man standing. Whether the fighting is taking place in the deserts of Al Mazrah or the oriental locale of Ashika Island, there is an assault rifle for virtually any situation.

