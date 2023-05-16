Best Warzone 2 loadout for Resurgence mode on Ashika Island

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 got its own Resurgence mode in Season 2. Currently, the only map available for the game mode is Ashika Island. It is much smaller in size when compared to the primary Battle Royale map Al Mazrah. The gameplay in this mode is way more fast-paced and condensed. As a result, players looking to dominate the Resurgence mode cannot stick with the loadout they rely on for Al Mazrah.

The Resurgence mode has infinite respawns late into the match as long as a teammate is alive. Hence, players will be constantly fighting with little time to relax. Moreover, since the map is small, most fights will occur in the mid-to-close ranges. In such scenarios, players must equip a loadout that excels in both close as well as medium-range engagements.

Keeping the conditions of Resurgence in mind, this guide will take a closer look at the best loadout combo to use in the game mode that will help players win more of their gunfights, irrespective of the situation they might find themselves in.

Best SO-14 and VEL 46 loadout combo for the Resurgence mode in Warzone 2

When it comes to fighting in close ranges, nothing beats an SMG. Hence, for this loadout combo, one of the weapons will be VEL-46. As for mid-range fights, there are a lot of solid options.

While Assault Rifles, Marksman Rifles, and LMGs are all great for mid-range combat, the SO-14 Battle Rifle will be chosen for this loadout. This rifle recently received significant buffs with the Season 3 Reloaded update of Warzone 2 and is now extremely lethal in full-auto mode.

Moreover, unlocking these guns is quite easy. For instance, the VEL 46 is unlocked by default whenever someone starts playing the game. There is no extra grind involved in acquiring the SMG.

As for the SO-14, players must reach a profile level of 4. This will unlock the EBR-14. Next, players will only have to level up the EBR-14 to level 12, which will unlock the SO-14.

Having said that, the following attachments are recommended for each of these weapons:

SO-14

Best SO-14 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Optic: Aim OP-V4

VEL 46

Best VEL 46 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Magazine: 50-Round Mag

50-Round Mag Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Stock: Demo RXT Stock

This is all there is to know about the best loadout for Warzone 2's Resurgence mode. The SO-14 and VEL 46 combo can be extremely lethal in the right hands and packs exceptional firepower for both close and mid-range combat scenarios. However, it is worth noting here that this loadout won't fare as well on Al Mazrah.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

