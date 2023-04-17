Best Warzone 2 SMG loadout and tuning in Season 3

The PDSW 528 has emerged as one of the most preferred sub-machine gun (SMG) weapons in Call of Duty Warzone 2 due to its high ammo capacity and consistent performance. Popular content creator WhosImmortal took notice of its potential and showcased a viable PDSW build for the battle royale.

The Season 3 update introduced various new changes to Warzone 2, including map changes, new weapons, operators, and cosmetics. Despite all the new adjustments, the PDSW 528 received only a single sub-machine gun class change, increasing its hip fire spread accuracy.

Let us take a closer look at WhosImmortal's PDSW 528 build for Warzone 2 Season 3.

WhosImmortal recommends a new PDSW 528 build for Warzone 2 in Season 3

The Season 3 update refreshed Activision's battle royale with new nerfs and buffs on select weapons throughout the arsenal. Various metrics like game data, player feedback, kill-death ratio, and pick rate must be considered before the developers can implement any adjustments. These patches are deployed to create a level playing field for the entire player base.

The PDSW 528 has been steadily climbing and making its way into various loadouts as a go-to weapon for close-range combat. This SMG has become a reliable gun for most fast-paced situations in Warzone 2.

PDSW 528 weapon build

The PDSW 528 is a member of the Tactique Defense weapons platform that can shred enemy operators at close range. It features a massive magazine with 50 bullets and a fire-rate of 909 Rounds Per Minute (RPM). It is also quite handy to run around with as it is agile, and players can clock up to 7.62 m/s speed in tactical sprints.

WhosImmortal suggests that players utilize his build to make the most out of PDSW 528. Here is the complete build alongside the pros and cons of every attachment.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: TV Tac Comb

Recommended tuning:

Lockshot KT85: 0.52 vertical, 0.26 horizontal

0.52 vertical, 0.26 horizontal VLK LZR 7mW: -0.27 vertical, -26.32 horizontal

-0.27 vertical, -26.32 horizontal Cronen Mini Pro: -1.55 vertical, -2.25 horizontal

-1.55 vertical, -2.25 horizontal Bruen Q900 Grip: -0.68 vertical, -0.29 horizontal

-0.68 vertical, -0.29 horizontal TV Tac Comb: -0.21 vertical, -0.14 horizontal

The Lockshot KT85 increases vertical and horizontal recoil control. However, it takes a small toll on the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability.

The VLK LZR 7mW boosts ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The only downside of the laser is that it becomes visible when used in ADS mode.

The Cronen Mini Pro is a great optic attachment but can be swapped out for ammunition attachments, depending on the player's preference. The Bruen Q900 rear grip further increases ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds but reduces recoil control.

The TV Tac comb attachment increases ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed. This attachment slightly affects the weapon's aiming stability and aim walking speed.

WhosImmortal capitalizes on the PDSW 528's speed and boosts its movement abilities for quick repositioning and aggressive fights. Players can utilize this build to surprise enemies with its speed and increased hip fire accuracy. Stay tuned to Sportskeed for more Warzone 2 weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes