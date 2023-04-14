How to unlock the last season's battle pass weapons in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been revitalized with the latest Season 3 update that adds tons of new features, maps, some new weapons, and many other fixes. However, many veterans and avid players of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 prefer the previous season’s robust weapons like ISO Hemlock, KV Broadside, and Dual Kodachis.

ISO Hemlock is a potent assault rifle and was one of the most sought-after weapons by Modern Warfare 2 veterans and newcomers alike. KV Broadside is a robust shotgun with an efficient fire rate and good range, which is a lethal combination. Dual Kodachis is an excellent melee weapon helpful in executing swift kills.

Unlocking ISO Hemlock, KV Broadside, and Dual Kodachis in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players can get their hands on the three best weapons from the previous season’s battle pass by completing the challenges associated with each of them. Despite the addition of new weapons and a fresh battle pass, players must have ISO Hemlock, KV Broadside, and Dual Kodachis in their arsenal to even the odds.

To unlock ISO Hemlock, one must acquire 50 longshot kills using any assault rifle. As the name suggests, longshot kills demand that players execute enemies from a considerable range. Those inclined to learn more about such kills can refer to this comprehensive guide on how to easily get longshot kills.

Acquiring KV Broadside requires players to successfully accumulate 50 one-shot kills with any of the shotguns in the game. Players can peruse this guide for the best "one-shot" Bryson 800 loadout that will make the aforementioned challenge easier to pursue.

To obtain Dual Kodachis in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, players must defeat 100 opponents using melee weapons. Apart from Dual Kodachis, players only have two melee weapons, Combat Knife and Riot Shield. An ideal way to stack melee kills is by partaking in the Shipment map that presents many opportunities for close-quarter encounters.

Players can unlock Dual Kodachis by getting 100 kills with melee weapons (Image via Activision)

Upon acquiring the three weapons, players can experiment with a plethora of loadouts. One can peruse this guide on the best ISO Hemlock loadout for long-range combat in Al Mazrah.

Season 3 adds many new aspects like fresh Camo and Mastery challenges. Players can earn two new weapons, the FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle, and the Cronen Squall Battle Rifle by reaching their battle pass tiers.

The Cronen Squall Battle Rifle is one of the new weapons in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 also usher in Trophy Hunt, a limited-time event. Players must collect dropped trophies from defeated opponents and interact with an upload terminal to make them count.

Newcomers to this popular military shooter can explore this article that covers all the updates featured in Season 3 including new weapons, maps, and other quality-of-life changes for players.

Poll : 0 votes