What is the meaning of ADS in Call of Duty?

Call of Duty titles features notable weapon stats, such as Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and movement speed. The term ADS refers to the act of a player pulling their guns closer and using either the iron sights or the optics to shoot. This generally narrows the field of vision but increases bullet accuracy for consistent gunfire.

Call of Duty has been creating a new series almost every year, attracting new players to its multiplayer and battle royale modes. ADS is a crucial feature in such games, as players must be able to properly track enemy movements while shooting.

However, a few weapons boast faster ADS speed to assist players during gunfights. It is important to remember that the player model becomes slower when aiming down sight.

This article will highlight the importance of ADS in the Call of Duty series.

Why should you prioritize ADS speed in Call of Duty?

Activision has captivated the gaming community with its Call of Duty titles. It has emerged as one of the most popular first-person shooter series, offering compelling storylines and multiplayer features.

Despite the presence of one-shot weapons like snipers and marksman rifles, many players prefer equipping smaller guns as they can move faster and better combat enemies on the map. However, this is only possible due to some weapons' quick ADS speed.

A faster ADS speed lets players perform erratic movement techniques and still land their shots accurately. Such aggressive strategies have become a trademark for Call of Duty games as players run and slide around collecting kills.

Which guns have the fastest ADS speed?

The sub-machine gun (SMG) class generally comprises weapons with the highest ADS speed. This is because of their lightweight build and mobile design, making them perfect for fast-paced gunfights.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are the most recent titles in the Call of Duty series and feature a long list of weapons. The guns with the fastest ADS speed in the SMG class include:

BAS-P

Fennec 45

Lachmann Sub

ISO 45

Vaznev 9k

There are also a few weapons in the assault rifle (AR) class with a fast ADS speed. These are:

Chimera

Tempus Razorback

Kastov 74u

M13B

While the numerical difference between the ADS speed may seem like a lot, the guns feel agile and can be used when adopting an aggressive strategy. The only drawback of ARs is the fire rate although that is usually compensated by their damage output. SMGs boast a high fire rate and are great for close-range combat but lack stopping power.

