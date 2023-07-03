5 Best loadouts for Vondel in Warzone 2

Vondel is the latest map to be introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is based in the Netherlands and features many interesting points of interest. In terms of scale, the map falls somewhere between Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, making it a medium-sized map. Due to this difference in size as well as the design of the map, loadouts that are viable in the other maps may not be suitable here.

Loadouts are customized using attachments to tweak the weapon to suit the map one is playing on. For instance, a loadout built for Al Mazrah will be tuned for mid and long-range engagements for the most effective results. In the same way, a loadout curated for the Resurgence map of Ashika Island will be built for close and mid-range combat.

Moreover, the firearm meta has changed with the increased overall Operator health in Season 4. Hence, creating new loadouts that excel in Vondel has become mandatory. With that said, this guide will look at the best loadouts for Vondel in Warzone 2.

Lachmann-556, ISO 45, and three other most powerful loadouts for Vondel in Warzone 2

1) Lachmann-556

The Lachmann-556 is currently one of the best Assault Rifles to use in Vondel. The rifle is extremely versatile, with high mobility and an easy-to-control recoil. It excels at medium-range combat, the usual range of gunfights in Vondel. Also, being highly mobile, players can use the firearm to clear buildings easily and go head-on against SMGs.

That said, the following attachments are recommended for the Lachmann-556 in Warzone 2:

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

2) SO-14

The SO-14 is one of the most underrated weapons in Warzone 2. The Battle Rifle can be devastating in the right hands. It features both the semi-auto as well as the full-auto fire mode. The general rule is to use the rifle at long and medium ranges in the semi-auto mode for higher accuracy and damage. On the other hand, it is advised to use the full-auto mode, which is extremely powerful at closer ranges.

The following attachments will optimize the gun to deliver the best possible results in Vondel:

Barrel: 22" Boremaster Barrel

22" Boremaster Barrel Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Optic: Aim OP-V4

3) Victus XMR

No match is complete without a deadly Sniper pinning down anyone they see. For Vondel, the Victus XMR is a solid choice. This bolt action rifle will be a two-shot kill to the body at most ranges. However, if an enemy is knocked out, it will make a one-shot kill. Although great in accuracy, the Sniper Rifle lacks mobility and can be a major hindrance for players who prefer an aggressive playstyle.

Hence, keeping in mind the Victus XMR's strengths and flaws, players should use these attachments with the Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Bruen Counter Ops

Bruen Counter Ops Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

VLK LZR 7mw Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

4) ISO 45

ISO 45 is the latest SMG to join the game's arsenal. The gun shoots fast and boasts a low time-to-kill of 134ms (with no shields). However, this power comes at a cost. The weapon has high recoil, which makes it challenging to use as the range values increase. Hence, to make the most out of this SMG, the goal should be to minimize its recoil.

That said, the following attachments will yield the best results in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Underbarrel: XTEN Gravedigger

XTEN Gravedigger Magazine: 45-Round Drum

45-Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear

EXP Shear Optic: Slimline Pro

5) HCR 56

LMGs are usually preferable for bigger maps. They are heavy and bulky, slowing down the player. However, they come with large magazines and good damage-dealing capabilities at ranges, which make them worthwhile on bigger maps. But, unlike Al Mazrah, Vondel is a medium-sized map, so going with bulky guns won't be ideal in most scenarios.

Thankfully, the HCR 56 is one just LMG that, although not a heavy hitter, is highly mobile. The weapon is so mobile that with correct attachments, it can be wielded as an Assault Rifle as well. Here are the best attachments to use with the HCR 56 for Vondel in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

These are the best loadouts to use in the map Vondel. It is worth noting that these loadouts aren't listed in any particular order. For instance, the weapon listed in #1 doesn't mean it is better or worse than the one listed in #5. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes