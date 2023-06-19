Best Warzone 2 loadout to use in Vondel for easy wins

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brought a host of new content. These include new weapons, modes, features, and more. The most significant addition in this update is the new map Vondel. It is a medium-sized map that is based in the Netherlands. This map is divided into multiple POIs, each connected with bridges, facilitating aquatic and land combat at a scale never seen before in the series.

The Season 4 update also arrived with many weapon changes, altering the meta that prevailed during Season 3. With the addition of a new map and gun changes, loadouts that the community rocked back in the day are no longer viable.

Previously, users relied on loadouts that excelled in close-range combat of Ashika Island or the long-range engagements on Al Mazrah. However, a few builds were curated by keeping in mind the fighting conditions of Vondel. This guide will take a closer look at the best weapon to use in Warzone 2's Vondel and the best loadout.

What are the best weapons to use in Warzone 2's Vondel?

Based on the changes and additions of the latest Season 4 update, the two of the most viable weapons on the map currently are the Lachmann Sub and the Lachmann-556. Both these firearms belong to the same weapon platform, and they both excel in the various situations of Vondel.

The Lachmann-556 is a fantastic choice for mid-range combat. Lachmann Sub, on the other hand, can be lethal in close-quarter engagements. However, without any attachments equipped with them, users won't be able to get the best out of the two weapons. Attachments are a must for all guns in the title.

They not only boost their strengths but also simultaneously mitigate their flaws.

The section below covers the best attachments for the Lachmann-556 Assault Rifle and the Lachmann Sub SMG for use in Vondel as of Season 4 of Warzone 2.

Best Lachmann-556 and Lachmann Sub loadouts for Vondel in Warzone 2

Lachmann-556 and the Lachmann Sub are certainly fantastic choices for Vondel. Both have their strengths and weaknesses. On paper, neither of the guns is best at any particular aspect, but this is what makes them suitable. Both these firearms deliver a balance and consistent gunfighting experience.

That said, here are the best attachments for the Lachmann-556 and the Lachmann Sub:

Lachmann-556

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

Lachmann Sub

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

9mm Hollow Point Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

This is all there is to know about Vondel's best Warzone 2 loadouts. Both these loadouts are curated for aggressive plays and will be ideal for any situation one might find themselves in Vondel.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

