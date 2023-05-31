Warzone 2's underrated AR loadout outperforms Lachmann Sub as a Sniper Support

An effective secondary weapon is a must for players who prefer using Sniper Rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. While Sniper Rifles excel in long-range fights, not all engagements take place under such circumstances. Moreover, the scope for long-distance fights drops drastically when the last circles appear. Hence, equipping a good secondary weapon that excels in close-to-mid-range fights becomes necessary for players that use a Sniper Rifle as their primary gun.

Such weapons that complement a Sniper Rifle are called Sniper Supports. The weapon must perform well at close and medium ranges to qualify as a good Sniper Support gun. Moreover, it must have high mobility statistics and be easy to handle.

Previously, the Lachmann Sub was considered a great Sniper Support before it had its shortcomings. For instance, it doesn't perform well at medium ranges.

This guide will look at the best Sniper Support weapon in the multiplayer title and suggest the best loadout to shred through enemies that look to engage in close combat.

What is the best Sniper Support weapon in Warzone 2?

Metaphor, a popular content creator and Warzone 2 expert is no stranger to the Call of Duty community. He frequently shares the game's latest developments and his best loadouts to help players improve their gameplay. In a recent video, Metaphor claims the Kastov-74u or the AK-74u to be the best Sniper Support weapon in the game.

The Kastov-74u is an Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Along with high damage statistics, the rifle boasts impressive mobility stats. This allows players to run circles around their enemies and deal devastating damage. It excels in close as well as long-range gunfights.

Moreover, it meets all the criteria for becoming a good Sniper Support and doesn't come with the downsides of the Lachmann Sub. However, the weapon will not deliver optimal results without the right attachments. Keeping this in mind, the section below covers the best Sniper Support loadout for the Kastov-74u in Warzone 2.

Best Kastov-74u Sniper Support loadout in Warzone 2

Take note that the Kastov-74u is not unlocked by default. You must first reach a Military Rank of 23 in the game to unlock the Kastov 762. Now use the Kastov 762 and level it up to Level 16. Doing so will unlock the Kastov 545. Thereafter, use the Kastov 545 and level it up to Level 13. This will eventually unlock the Kastov-74u.

That said, the following is the best Sniper Support loadout (along with the tunings) for the Kastov-74u:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (weight -0.59 oz, length +0.27 in)

Sakin Tread-40 (weight -0.59 oz, length +0.27 in) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (weight -0.50 oz, zeroing distance -51.0 ft)

FSS OLE-V Laser (weight -0.50 oz, zeroing distance -51.0 ft) Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip (weight -0.58 oz, width -0.32 in)

True-Tac Grip (weight -0.58 oz, width -0.32 in) Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity (weight +0.34 g, load +8.42 gr)

This Sniper Support loadout complements most bolt-action Sniper Rifles in the game, making you a deadly force across ranges. Follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section for more exciting news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

