Best ISO 45 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The ISO 45 is a sub-machine gun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 known for its high damage-dealing capabilities at close ranges. Although not the fastest SMG in the game, it does lie on the higher end with a rate of fire of 896 RPM (Rounds per Minute). These attributes combined make the ISO 45 a force to be reckoned with in the game that will shred through enemies within seconds.

In close ranges, the SMG has time to kill of only 134 ms, which is fast for a weapon. Moreover, if players can connect all these shots to the head, this time to kill drops to a mere 67 ms. However, depending on the range, this number will vary. That said, to get the most out of the ISO 45 sub-machine gun, players will have to equip a few attachments.

Hence to assist players in curating the best ISO 45 class, this guide will look at the best ISO 45 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, the best Perks, and more.

What is the best class setup for the ISO 45 in Modern Warfare 2?

The ISO 45 is undoubtedly one of the most potent weapons in the game regarding close-range encounters. Hence to complement the SMG, you should pick a gun that excels in mid-range engagements. For this purpose, you can select Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, or Marksman Rifles. Alternatively, you can go with a Riot Shield that will protect you from being shot in the back and is one of the most viable options for smaller maps such as Shipment.

Since it is a close-range weapon, the Perks should facilitate aggressive gameplay. Hence, it would be best to equip Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad as Base Perks, Cold Blooded as Bonus Perk, and Ghost as the Ultimate Perk. Alternatively, you can go with Scavenger, Double Time, Fast Hands, and the Birdseye Perk.

For Equipment, too, they should enable aggressive plays, and therefore you should go with Stun Grenades and Semtex.

However, these Perks and Equipment will only ease your time in the game and won't drastically increase your chances of winning gunfights with the ISO 45. The section below covers some of the best attachments for the ISO 45 for easy wins in Modern Warfare 2.

What are the best attachments for the ISO 45?

Before getting started with the perfect ISO 45 build, it is worth noting the strengths and weaknesses of the gun. Since attachments impact a weapon's performance, knowing its pros and cons is crucial. The ISO 45 SMG has a fast rate of fire, is fantastic at close ranges, and is highly mobile. On the other hand, it doesn't do well at longer ranges, and the recoil can be a little challenging to control if the targets are far away.

Hence, keeping in mind the flaws and the strengths of the ISO 45, the following attachments are recommended for the most optimized build in Modern Warfare 2:

Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Magazine: 45-Round Drum

45-Round Drum Rear Grip: A30 Stout

A30 Stout Stock: Torrent Span-9

Slimline Pro is a precise optical sight in the game. It has thin bezels and provides a clear picture of the targets.

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider, as the name suggests, hides the flash that is produced upon shooting the weapon. This can be highly effective on night maps. Apart from that, the Spiral V3.5 also helps with the recoil.

45-Round Drum ensures that you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a fight. Since ISO 45 has a fast rate of fire, you'll be running out of ammunition quickly, and this magazine helps overcome that.

The Torrent Span-9 and A30 Stout help with recoil control, making the weapon more effective at medium-range engagements.

How to unlock the ISO 45 in Modern Warfare 2?

You can unlock the ISO 45 SMG for free via the Season 4 Battle Pass. It is located in Sector D19. In that sector, there are five rewards, with this SMG being the HVT of that sector. Hence, to acquire it, you must first unlock the other four rewards in the sector. Once that is done, the ISO 45 becomes eligible for unlocking, and you can use 1 Battle Token to get a hold of the SMG in Modern Warfare 2.

However, when the Season ends, you can also get the gun by completing specific in-game challenges, extracting it from DMZ, or through a Bundle purchase with the weapon via the in-game store.

That is all there is to know about the best ISO 45 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2 2. However, when the Season ends, you can also get the gun by completing specific in-game challenges, extracting it from DMZ, or through a Bundle purchase with the weapon via the in-game store.

