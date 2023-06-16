Best ISO 45 loadout for Warzone 2

Season 04 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 arrived on June 14, incorporating plenty of changes and new content. As with every Season, this latest major update aims to keep the gameplay fresh, and one of the ways Activision does that is by adding new guns. Among the new additions in Season 04 is the ISO 45 sub-machine gun. This rapid-fire SMG joins an already huge list of available sub-machine guns in the game, being the eleventh on the list.

The ISO 45 has its own unique strengths and weaknesses, and if you want to learn more about the optimal way to customize this gun, you're in the right place.

What is the best class setup for ISO 45 in Warzone 2

Setting up your loadout for the ISO 45 in Warzone 2, or any weapon for that matter, is more than just picking the right attachments. Having the right perks and the best tactical equipment also ensures your loadout is in the best position to help your squad win in any Warzone deployment. Here are the best perks to maximize the ISO 45's capabilities.

Your first Base Perk is going to be Overkill which will allow you to carry a second primary weapon next to the ISO 45. This is because the ISO 45 is best suited for a support-type role in your loadout, backing up an LMG, AR, or sniper rifle for a more traditional loadout.

Your second Base Perk can either be Bomb Squad or Battle Hardened since you will be getting into a lot of direct confrontations while using the ISO 45. Furthermore, you are highly likely to encounter enemies who will use lethal and tactical equipment to their advantage.

The ideal Bonus Perk with this particular Warzone 2 loadout is Fast Hands. This ensures that the time needed to switch between your ISO 45 and other primary weapon is reduced. Additionally, it shortens your reloads and the time needed when using any equipment.

Finally, your Ultimate Perk can either be Quick Fix or High Alert. Since this SMG can make short work of any enemies, being able to regenerate health when you eliminate an enemy immediately helps increase your survivability. On the other hand, High Alert helps ensure no one can sneak up on you easily.

As for the lethal equipment, the Drill Charge is hands down the best one you can opt for regardless of your loadout, and that does not change with the ISO 45. Pair this with a Flash or a Stun, and you are good to go.

What are the best attachments for ISO 45

Picking the right attachments in Warzone 2 is a must for any weapon. Taking the time to understand the strengths and weaknesses of any weapon aids in picking the optimal attachments.

The ISO 45 is great in mobility and damage and performs well in close-medium ranges. However, it does have one glaring weakness — abysmal recoil.

Picking the right attachments to mitigate this will maximize the ISO 45's performance and evolve it into one of the best support weapons in Warzone 2. Here are the best attachments for ISO 45.

XTEN Gravedigger (Underbarrel): The XTEN Gravedigger helps mitigate the recoil issues of the ISO 45 by providing better aiming and recoil stability

Lockshot KT85 (Muzzle): The Lockshot KT85 helps this weapon become stable even more by increasing both the horizontal and vertical recoil control

SK-3 Cheetah (Stock): Adding this stock onto the ISO 45 increases the ADS Speed along with the mobility of the weapon, making it one of the easiest guns to handle in Warzone 2

45-Round Mag (Magazine): Since the fire rate on the ISO 45 is extremely high, you'll need to increase the time between reloads. Adding the 45-round Mag does just that

EXP Shear (Rear Grip): The final attachment to round out your loadout is the EXP Shear. This further increases the speed and mobility of the ISO 45, making it the perfect secondary SMG

If you prefer an optic, the Rear Grip of the Stock is interchangeable. The Iron Sights on the ISO 45 aren't exactly the best in Warzone 2, so it is understandable if you want to add a red dot to this gun.

How to unlock ISO 45 in Warzone 2

If you want to get your hands on the ISO 45, you must play for a while since it is in Section D19 of the Battle Pass. You can, of course, choose only the relevant Sectors to reach D19 if there aren't any other items you want to unlock in the Battle Pass. This weapon is a free unlock, so you won't need to spend any COD Points.

The ISO 45's high fire rate might suit your playstyle, and if you want to unlock it, check out the latest update for Warzone 2, where you can also play on the newest map.

