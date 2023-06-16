Best Tempus Razorback loadout for Warzone 2

Season 04 of Warzone 2 has arrived, bringing plenty of fresh changes and additions to the popular first-person shooter. Among the many additions with the Season 04 update are a number of new weapons for you to try out such as the Tempus Razorback. Despite having a similar name, it should not be confused with the Razorback, a weapon from Call of Duty: Mobile.

The Tempus Razorback joins an already large selection of Assault Rifles available in Warzone 2, and if you are eager to know the best way to set it up, you've come to the right place.

What is the best class setup for Tempus Razorback in Warzone 2

The base stats of the Tempus Razorback makes it a deadly weapon capable of dealing with enemies regardless of how close or far away they are from you. Boasting a high damage output, it features a high rate of fire that makes it useful for any engagement.

The fast rate of fire coupled with its high damage make the Tempus Razorback a useful weapon, especially because Warzone 2's Season 04 update increased the base health for all players to 150.

The Tempus Razorback can already be formidable with its raw stats. But to utilize this new Assault Rifle to its full capacity, you must have the right perks and equipment during deployments. Here is an optimal way of setting up your perks and tactical equipment when creating your Tempus Razorback loadout

Your first Base Perk should be Double Time since this AR is not like some of the easy-to-maneuver ARs. Being able to sprint for longer gives you better mobility with this gun equipped. Your second Base Perk is going to be Battle Hardened. With this equipped, you will still be in a solid position even if your enemies try to throw you off with stun or flash grenades.

As for your Bonus Perk, Fast Hands will work for those moments when you need to switch to your secondary or when you need to reload quickly. Finally, the ultimate perk for this loadout is High Alert since it helps ensure that no enemy sneaks up on you.

For your lethal equipment, having a Drill Charge handy lets you deal with enemies that may not be in your line of fire. It will allow you to eliminate enemies behind the cover or soften them up as you move in for the kill. Meanwhile, you can bring the flash, stun, or gas to impair an enemy before engaging them in a gun battle.

What are the best attachments for Tempus Razorback

As with any weapon, the best way to maximize the Tempus Razorback's performance in Warzone 2 is by adding the right attachments. Here are the attachments that will help this assault rifle perform at its best.

Casus X (Rear Grip): The Casus X improves your ADS Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed which gives you a chance to react quicker against enemies

Edge-47 Grip (Underbarrel): The Edge-47 gives you better aiming and better recoil stabilization for those medium-to-long-range engagements where you need to fire longer bursts

16" Tankr-V (Barrel): The improved recoil control is a welcome improvement to any fully automatic weapon, while the added range that this will add to your AR gives you better control over any gunfights

45-Round Mag (Magazine): Adding an extended mag reduces the number of times that you are going to be reloading, which gives you an advantage in extended gunfights

Optic: Any small optic that gives you a picture sight that will increase your precision without taking away too much ADS. Red Dot type optics work well here

The Magazine and the Optic are interchangeable, and you can opt for the 60-Round Mag instead as long as you are willing to sacrifice some speed.

How to unlock Tempus Razorback in Warzone 2

If you want to get your hands on the new Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle in Warzone 2, you must spend some tokens on the Season 04 Battlepass until you reach section D13.

This section will take some time so you'll need to play a while to get it. Unlock everything in that section until the Assault Rifle itself is available and you will finally be able to get your hands on it.

Season 04 of Warzone 2 has brought about loads of exciting new changes and has even brought back an old operator. If you haven't grabbed the update and are contemplating your return to the game, now is a great time.

