Warzone 2's major gameplay changes in Season 4 leaked: AI removal, 150 Health, and more

In a few hours, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will receive its Season 4 update, which will undoubtedly be a significant one with game-changing potential. Players can enjoy several new contents, including a new map named Vondel, new weapons, a new Battle Pass, and much more. With a new season, the title receives new balances and adjustments, and recently some gameplay changes were leaked.

InsiderGaming has disclosed some important gameplay modifications just a day before the season begins, which will undoubtedly excite the audience, as some were long-requested by the community. The following article will discuss the changes in more detail.

Warzone 2 will receive major gameplay changes in Season 4

• 150 Health

• AI removed from strongholds

• Strongholds available at start of match

• Strongholds can now be recaptured by multiple teams

• Inactive strongholds marked on tac map



Changes to the gameplay are critical for making the game more balanced. Furthermore, the developers responded to user feedback and modified certain major areas that fans have long desired. The updates will include a significant increase in HP, the removal of AIs, and adjustments to Strongholds. Detailed changes are mentioned below:

Health changes in Warzone 2 Season 4

The community is continuously complaining about the TTK in the game, and to counter that, devs have increased the health pool of the players.

Players' health will be enhanced from 100 to 150 following the upgrade. Furthermore, with full armor, the maximum health will be 300.

Stronghold adjustments in WZ 2 Season 4

Strongholds allow players to earn enormous loot and get an advantage over opponents. With the improvements, players can easily claim strongholds and gain an early advantage in the encounter. Furthermore, finding inactive strongholds will be simple.

The complete breakdown of the changes are:

AI removed from strongholds

Strongholds will become available at the very beginning of the match

Enemy players will be able to observe the UAV radius and will be able to recapture Strongholds by multiple teams

Inactive Strongholds that have white supply boxes will be marked on the Tac Map

All the leaked gameplay changes coming to Warzone 2 in Season 4 are mentioned above.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 will launch on June 14, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

