The Boys Black Noir bundle in Warzone 2 and MW 2: Price, what's included, and more

Prepare for a mega-crossover event in MW 2 and Warzone 2 as the developers boldly collaborate with the renowned TV show The Boys. This collab is intended to hype the community, building on the success of prior crossovers. Expect the introduction of three special character-themed bundles inspired by the show, one of which is the Black Noir bundle. Expectations will skyrocket as this crossover promises to take excitement and thrill to greater heights.

Black Noir, the series' fearsome antagonist/anti-villain, symbolizes the qualities of silence, stealth, and enigma. As a superpowered ninja, he possesses tremendous strength, speed, durability, enhanced senses, and unrivaled martial arts abilities. Those who dare to cross his path get goosebumps just from the mention of his name.

The following article will mention all the required information regarding The Boys Black Noir bundle in MW 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded.

When will The Boys Black Noir Bundle be available in MW 2 and Warzone 2?

The Boys Black Noir bundle will be the final addition among the three bundles and will be released on July 20, 2023. Activision has carefully developed these bundles to capture the essence of the characters, allowing players to get the same feeling of controlling superhuman Operators who can dominate the battlefield.

While the exact release date is unknown, players can expect to find the package in MW 2 and Warzone 2 via the in-game store on the aforementioned day. This much-anticipated update is set to improve the visual experience by establishing renewed confidence and excitement within the playerbase.

What is the price of The Boys Black Noir bundle?

The Boys Black Noir bundle will be available in MW 2 and Warzone 2 for 2400 CoD Points or $19.99 in real-currency value. Once the bundle arrives, you can acquire it via the in-game store of both titles. However, you must have the required amount of in-game currency.

To purchase CoD Points, visit the platform-specific stores, including Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and Microsoft Store. After buying the required amount and completing the transaction, the CoD Points will be visible and accessible in both titles.

What will be included in The Boys Black Noir bundle?

Prepare for a visually stunning experience with The Boys Black Noir bundle, which includes distinct and elegant cosmetics with a dark theme. This unique collection perfectly portrays the character's mysterious demeanor, promising intriguing and attractive elements that distinguish it from other bundles.

The complete breakdown of the items is listed below:

“ Unspoken Word ” Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

” Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint “ Quiet Rage ” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint “ Noir’s Blades ” Melee Weapon Blueprint

” Melee Weapon Blueprint “ Shhh ” Finishing Move

” Finishing Move Weapon Charm

Loading Screen

Weapon Sticker

Emblem

That's everything there is to know about the forthcoming Call of Duty: MW 2 and Warzone 2 The Boys Black Noir bundle.

