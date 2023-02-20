Best Warzone 2 Season 2 RAAL MG loadout for the battle royale.

The weaponry in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is extensive. With its numerous updates, various new weapons were added, and the arsenal rapidly grew. The game features Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, Shotguns, SMGs, LMGs, and others.

LMGs, which are best for medium- to long-range battles, are the most popular weapons in the current Warzone 2 meta. Among the ones presently offered in Warzone 2 Season 2, RAAL MG is indeed a good option. It is an ideal choice for players who enjoy medium and long-range battles.

The recoil is very difficult to manage because of its current nerf. Popular Warzone streamer, JGOD, put RAAL MG through testing with a specifically selected loadout that reduced the weapon's recoil to a reasonable level. The following article will cover everything a player needs to know about the new RAAL MG loadout.

The loadout recommended by JGOD makes the RAAL MG's recoil easier to control in Warzone 2 Season 2

RAAL MG is an is an excellent weapon for medium to long-range battles because it can deal consistent damage and has a decent basic damage range but at the cost of slower movement and reduced fire rate.

The attachments highlighted by JGOD will surely make the gun a strong choice with decent recoil control in long-range fights.

RAAL MG loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: Talon Sixteen

Barrel: EXF Gulf-16 Barrel

Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Ammunition: .338 Mag High Velocity

Muzzle tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

The ideal muzzle is Talon Sixteen, which can be unlocked by taking the Lockwood MK2 to Level two. The muzzle is universal and gives the rifle some intriguing improvements. It lessens recoil, muffles sound, and increases recoil smoothness and bullet velocity.

Barrel tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

The EXF Gulf-16 Barrel is a short barrel intended to increase performance and reduce recoil. It can be obtained by leveling up the RAAL MG to 17. It's a heavy but agile barrel that offers excellent hip-fire recoil control, decreases ADS recoil, and boosts bullet velocity. The only downside is that it reduces the range damage and movement speed.

Rear Grip tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

Stip-40 Grip is the standard Rear grip for the gun. The added texture helps the user control the recoil better but slightly reduces the handling of the gun. The grip can be unlocked by taking the STV 556 to level 10.

Optic Tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

Aim OP-V4 is a universal optic that provides a precision sight picture with low-profile reflex sight but increases the ADS speed. The optic can be unlocked by leveling BAS-P to level five.

Ammunition tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

The .338 Mag High-Velocity ammo is ideal for RAAL MG. The tapered rounds are intended to increase bullet velocity, which improves precision and range while decreasing range damage. Taking the RAAL MG to level seven unlocks the attachment.

Final Thoughts on the RAAL MG loadout

The weapon is a fast killing machine, but due to its reloading speed and high recoil, it becomes hard to control. With the above tunings, the gun becomes a great one with manageable recoil. Players who prefer long-range fights can opt this.

