Best loadout for Cronen Squall in Warzone 2 after the May 31 nerf

A new mini-update of Warzone 2 went live on May 31, bringing two major changes to the title's meta. Among the two weapons whose stats have been adjusted, the Cronen Squall battle rifle has been at the receiving end of several nerfs. One of the most overpowered guns in the armory, the nerfs were something that many already expected.

However, due to these new changes, players should update their Cronen Squall loadouts in Warzone 2 to get the optimum performance from this weapon. As such, this article will provide the best loadout for the battle rifle after the nerfs.

How to get the best Cronen Squall loadout for Warzone 2 after May 31 nerf

The Cronen Squall battle rifle of Warzone 2 is one of the most potent firearms available in the title's armory. Modeled after the General Dynamics OTS RM227, this powerful meta gun currently belongs to the Hailfire weapon platform of the game's gunsmith system.

In order to unlock this gun, players will have to reach and complete the Sector C11 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. To get its best loadout after the May 31 update, players will need to equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Sakin Thread-40

Barrel - HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine - 50-Round Drum

Best loadout for Cronen Squall after the May 31 Warzone 2 update (Image via Activision and YouTube/Desiire)

In the latest update, the battle rifle received the following nerfs:

A small reduction to damage range.

Reduction to headshot damage multiplier.

A small increment to the recoil feedback in semi-auto mode.

A small reduction to the fire rate in semi-auto mode.

A reduction to the maximum damage per shot on armor.

Despite the listed nerfs, the raw lethality of the firearm has hardly seen any decrement. The loadout mentioned above boasts a jaw-dropping TTK of 632 ms in mid-to-long-range engagements, which is still currently one of the fastest in the game.

Best attachments for Cronen Squall in Warzone 2

Tuning for Sakin Thread-40 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Desiire)

Muzzle : The Sakin Thread-40 will improve both the vertical and horizontal recoil control of the firearm and compensate for the small recoil nerfs of the semi-auto mode.

Tuning for HR6.8 Barrel (Image via Activision and YouTube/Desiire)

Barrel : The HR6.8 Barrel will boost the damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy of the firearm. This attachment will not only mitigate the damage range nerf of the firearm but also reduce the recoil feedback and turn this gun into a low-recoil laser beam in automatic firing mode.

Tuning for Aim OP-V4 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Desiire)

Optics : The Aim OP-V4 is a low magnification scope that gives a very clean view of the downrange when the players aim down the sight. Not only is it ideal for engaging against opponents at any range, but it also doesn't have any scope glint which can reveal the players' location.

Tuning for FTAC Ripper 56 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Desiire)

Underbarrel : The FTAC Ripper 56 will improve the aiming idle stability, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil steadiness of Cronen Squall. It will ensure that the gun has a very smooth recoil pattern and remains easy to handle even in full-auto fire.

Magazine : Most players use the Cronen Squall in full-auto mode, which eats through the bullet count quite rapidly. As such, the 50-Round Drum mag will guarantee that the operator has enough bullets to eliminate an entire squad without having to reload in between the engagement.

