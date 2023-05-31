Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (May 31) Patch notes: Cronen Squall nerf, Ranked Play changes, Bug fixes, and more

The Cronen Squall has been nerfed in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with today's patch. Recently the weapon became a fan favorite in Season 3 Reloaded. However, with today's patch, Infinity Ward hopes to balance the lobbies. Aside from that, Warzone 2 Ranked Play also got a major update with the competitive ruleset.
That said, let's look at the full patch note for the May 31 update of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
Cronen Squall nerfed in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (May 31): Full patch notes
The biggest change of this patch is undoubtedly the Cronen Squall nerf in Modern Warfare 2. The Assult Rifle's damage range, headshot multiplayer, rate of fire, and maximum damage per shot against armor have been reduced, while recoil in the semi-auto mode has been increased.
That said, let's look at the full patch note, including the Cronen Squall nerf for today's update, along with the bug fixes and changes to Ranked Play.
Global patch note (May 31)
Weapon Adjustments
ISO Hemlock
- Reduced damage to armor using all 5.56 ammunition | Warzone 2.0 Only
Cronen Squall
- Reduced damage range
- Reduced headshot multiplier
- Small increase to recoil in semi auto mode
- Small reduction to rate of fire in semi auto mode
- Reduced maximum damage per shot against armor | Warzone 2.0 Only
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Player would see edit options for their secondary weapon instead of their primary while editing a Loadout in-match
- Fixed an issue causing the “mute self” icon to appear incorrectly in the channel list
- Fixed an issue causing the “Rock and/or Roll” War Track to be unavailable in the Vehicle customization menu
- Fixed an exploit on Santa Seña where Players could get inside geometry and under the Map in Ground War
- [Ranked Play] Fixed an issue that allowed matches to cancel later than intended.
Warzone 2.0 patch note (May 31)
Battle Royale
General
- The competitive ruleset for Private Matches has been updated to match the most current version of Warzone Ranked Play.
Ranked Play
Adjustments
- Deployment fees are now displayed in the pre-game lobby.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Warzone Ranked Play Seasonal Rewards would not show in the After Action Report when earned
- Fixed an issue causing Match Cancel text to overlap and display incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where SR for the final kill was not being awarded
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to enter into a match as an incomplete squad once the countdown timer had begun.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that would prevent the Most Wanted Contract from completing if the timer was reduced to below zero via looting.
- Fixed an issue causing Buy Stations and Redeploy Drones to spawn incorrectly in Massive Resurgence. The spawns should now align with core Battle Royale and Ranked Play.
DMZ patch note (May 31)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where equipping under-barrel attachments on the STB 556 would make the icon in the Loadout menu not show portions of the weapon.
- Fixed an issue where exiting the Firing Range could result in Weapons and Blueprints appearing incorrectly
The update will automatically be applied to your Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 client without downtime, bringing the Cronen Squall nerf with it. The latest Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 2, and its free-to-play Battle Royale and DMZ counterpart are available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.