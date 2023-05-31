Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (May 31) Patch notes: Cronen Squall nerf, Ranked Play changes, Bug fixes, and more

The Cronen Squall has been nerfed in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with today's patch. Recently the weapon became a fan favorite in Season 3 Reloaded. However, with today's patch, Infinity Ward hopes to balance the lobbies. Aside from that, Warzone 2 Ranked Play also got a major update with the competitive ruleset.

That said, let's look at the full patch note for the May 31 update of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



You can view the amended patch notes here:

Cronen Squall nerfed in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (May 31): Full patch notes

The biggest change of this patch is undoubtedly the Cronen Squall nerf in Modern Warfare 2. The Assult Rifle's damage range, headshot multiplayer, rate of fire, and maximum damage per shot against armor have been reduced, while recoil in the semi-auto mode has been increased.

Chris Watkins @Ch701ris #callofduty #Modernwarfare2 This is why we all can't have nothing fun or lovely in Warzone & this is why they banned this scope in Warzone 2 Ranked & the Cronen Squall has to be the most fun Gun in Warzone 2 right now Enjoy your games people #PS5 #warzone META GUN'S This is why we all can't have nothing fun or lovely in Warzone & this is why they banned this scope in Warzone 2 Ranked & the Cronen Squall has to be the most fun Gun in Warzone 2 right now Enjoy your games people #PS5 #callofduty #Modernwarfare2 #warzone META GUN'S https://t.co/60T6fRAjRy

Global patch note (May 31)

Weapon Adjustments

ISO Hemlock

Reduced damage to armor using all 5.56 ammunition | Warzone 2.0 Only

Cronen Squall

Reduced damage range

Reduced headshot multiplier

Small increase to recoil in semi auto mode

Small reduction to rate of fire in semi auto mode

Reduced maximum damage per shot against armor | Warzone 2.0 Only

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Player would see edit options for their secondary weapon instead of their primary while editing a Loadout in-match

Fixed an issue causing the “mute self” icon to appear incorrectly in the channel list

Fixed an issue causing the “Rock and/or Roll” War Track to be unavailable in the Vehicle customization menu

Fixed an exploit on Santa Seña where Players could get inside geometry and under the Map in Ground War

[Ranked Play] Fixed an issue that allowed matches to cancel later than intended.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone The Cronen Squall and ISO Hemlock have both just been nerfed in the latest Warzone update The Cronen Squall and ISO Hemlock have both just been nerfed in the latest Warzone update 🚨 The Cronen Squall and ISO Hemlock have both just been nerfed in the latest Warzone update 🚨 https://t.co/4vq0fqaGGw

Warzone 2.0 patch note (May 31)

Battle Royale

General

The competitive ruleset for Private Matches has been updated to match the most current version of Warzone Ranked Play.

Ranked Play

Adjustments

Deployment fees are now displayed in the pre-game lobby.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Warzone Ranked Play Seasonal Rewards would not show in the After Action Report when earned

Fixed an issue causing Match Cancel text to overlap and display incorrectly

Fixed an issue where SR for the final kill was not being awarded

Fixed an issue that allowed players to enter into a match as an incomplete squad once the countdown timer had begun.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that would prevent the Most Wanted Contract from completing if the timer was reduced to below zero via looting.

Fixed an issue causing Buy Stations and Redeploy Drones to spawn incorrectly in Massive Resurgence. The spawns should now align with core Battle Royale and Ranked Play.

DMZ patch note (May 31)

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where equipping under-barrel attachments on the STB 556 would make the icon in the Loadout menu not show portions of the weapon.

Fixed an issue where exiting the Firing Range could result in Weapons and Blueprints appearing incorrectly

The update will automatically be applied to your Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 client without downtime, bringing the Cronen Squall nerf with it. The latest Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 2, and its free-to-play Battle Royale and DMZ counterpart are available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.

