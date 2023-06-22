Best ISO Hemlock loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The ISO Hemlock is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It arrived with the Season 2 update. The weapon was deemed to be a reiterated version of the iconic ACR 6.8 from the original Modern Warfare 2, especially due to its low recoil. However, it wasn't popular back then. Fortunately, updates following its arrival did the gun justice and made it one of the best Assault Rifles in the game right now.

Having said that, the ISO Hemlock still isn't without issues. Although it has low recoil and high mobility attributes, the weapon doesn't deal the highest damage. This makes it less than ideal for long-range engagements. However, by using correct attachments, a lot of these flaws can be mitigated, and strengths are boosted.

To assist players in curating the best ISO Hemlock loadout as of Season 4, this guide takes a closer look at the best attachments, class setup, and more for the Assault Rifle in Warzone 2.

What is the best class setup for the ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2?

As established, the ISO Hemlock is a solid mid-range performer. Its low recoil and moderate rate of fire make it one of the most consistent weapons in Warzone 2. That said, the gun isn't ideal for long-range engagements.

Since the recent update increased the base health of players, and this AR doesn't output a ton of damage, it is advised to go with a Sniper Rifle in the secondary slot. For this purpose, the FJX Imperium or the Victus XMR prove to be two of the best choices in the game.

When it comes to Equipment for the battle royale modes, the ideal picks would be the Smoke Grenade and Semtex. For Perks, it is advised to go with Overkill (with the Sniper Rifle in the secondary slot), Double Time, Fast Hands, and lastly High Alert.

What are the best attachments for the ISO Hemlock?

When it comes to the attachments for the ISO Hemlock, the primary goal should be to maximize its strengths, which are low recoil and mobility, and minimize its weaknesses, which are its damage-dealing capabilities at range.

Keeping this in mind, the following attachments are recommended for the Assault Rifle in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Dark KX30

Barrel: Fielder-T50

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The Dark KX30 is a compensator that further reduces recoil. However, it also conceals the muzzle flash, which can make it harder for enemies to locate your exact position.

The Fielder-T50 is one of the most important attachments for this gun. It boosts the damage range as well as the bullet velocity, making the weapon suitable for medium-range and long-range fights.

The Commando Foregrip helps with recoil stability as well as aim stability. Meanwhile, the Aim OP-V4 is an amazing optical sight. Although it doesn't come with high zoom levels, it makes up for it by providing players with a clear and precise picture of the targets.

Lastly, the 45 Round Mag ensures that you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a fight.

How to unlock the ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2

The ISO Hemlock was part of the game's Season 2 content. At launch, the rifle was exclusively available in the Battle Pass. However, Season 2 is long gone and now you can unlock the gun via multiple methods.

The first method involves completing an in-game challenge, which requires you, the player, to get 50 long shots using an Assault Rifle. This can be achieved quite easily on the Hardcore modes of Modern Warfare 2.

If you don't own Modern Warfare 2, the fastest way for you to unlock the gun will be to find it in DMZ and extract it. The new map Vondel spawns a lot of enemies who drop the ISO Hemlock when eliminated.

This is all there is to know about the best ISO Hemlock loadout for Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

